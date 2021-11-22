ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Make Turkey Gravy

foodiecrush.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s how to make the best silky, savory, homemade turkey gravy recipe ahead of time or the day of your Thanksgiving feast. Thanksgiving dinner wouldn’t be the same without a perfectly pillowy pile of my favorite mashed potatoes dripping in gravy alongside the best moist and juicy turkey. Go ahead. Gravy...

www.foodiecrush.com

Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
myrecipes.com

Does Pumpkin Pie Need To Be Refrigerated?

So, you've baked up a beautiful homemade pumpkin pie from scratch. Or, maybe you just got home from Costco and have carried a store bought pumpkin pie from the car to the kitchen. Now what? Can that pumpkin pie stay on the counter or do you need to refrigerate it? Read on to find out!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mashed

Throw Your Avocado Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
FIRST For Women

This Secret Ingredient Will Take Your Pumpkin Pie to the Next Level

During the holidays, my mom and I used to always bake pumpkin pie together to give to friends and family. It was a tradition I think of fondly, but I have to admit that after a few years I fell out of love with classic Thanksgiving dessert. The overwhelming sweetness just turned me off. Thankfully, my affinity for this pie was restored after I learned you can add sour cream to the pumpkin batter to really boost the flavor.
Mashed

The Worst Thanksgiving Dessert According To 27% Of People

As Thanksgiving grows near, now is the time to very nicely make requests to whoever is preparing your Thanksgiving feast. But what do people want for dessert? After all, while the turkey and cranberry sauce will be featured food, it's the dessert that lingers afterward. Mashed decided to find out...
