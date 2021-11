Growing up in rural Franklin County, it was common to drive on an unpaved, dirt road. My pastor used to joke to visitors that he needed to wash their cars after they came to church. I remember taking the school bus each morning on bumpy roads, scattered with holes that would fill with mud when it rained. There were many days where we would get stuck on the way to school. Driving around my family’s farm, my dad’s truck would rattle and bounce through the dirt and gravel roads. Even some roads that were paved had not been redone in decades, leaving dozens of patches and potholes that make it far too easy to hydroplane.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC ・ 8 DAYS AGO