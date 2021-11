The Boys Cross Country Team finished one of their most successful seasons in School history by placing 11th at the AAAAA State XC Championship. Just missing out on the Top 10, the Gators had one of their most hard fought races of the season. Junior Carlos Lanzagorta (17:50), the Gators #1 Runner, showed tremendous courage and ran the entire race with 1 shoe, after having it stepped on during the first 400m of the race. Senior, Alex Nickles led the Gators with a time of 17:34. The remaining scoring Gators were Cole Eaton (17:43), Brandon Corley (17:44), and Ayden Bazemore (17:54).

SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO