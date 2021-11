MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Palmer Trinity seventh grader Cooper Ruzycki was assigned to create a hydroponic facility that could help the environment. It’s all about how indoor farming using hydroponics is one approach to growing food sustainably, while tackling challenges like climate change and lack of available land. He shows off his model which has the ability to grow produce anywhere. Palmer Trinity seventh grader Cooper Ruzycki’s hydroponics project won the CBS4 Sunday Morning Science Lab for November (CBS4) “You can grow this anywhere; in space, in the rainforest, anywhere as long as you have a facility and water and energy. If you’re in...

MIAMI, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO