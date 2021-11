Shane Beamer and South Carolina never got on track Saturday night against Clemson and lost 30-0, the first shutout for the Gamecocks against the Tigers since 1989. The Tigers rang up 265 rushing yards, and held the Gamecocks to just 43 in the decision. QB Jason Brown was pulled for Zeb Noland late in the third quarter, but it didn’t make much difference for the offense, which was 6-for-21 on third and fourth down.

