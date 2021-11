R. Kelly's girlfriend Joycelyn Savage's parents are calling out for his entourage of enablers to step back so they can communicate with their daughter. Joycelyn's parents, Timothy and Jonjelyn Savage reportedly told TMZ that in spite of Kelly's incarceration and him anticipating a sentence, they have still been met with obstacles when it comes to speaking to their child. Her parents allege that the only means of communication they have been granted are messages through the singer's camp. Unfortunately, her grandfather and most recently her grandmother passed away due to cancer, tragic events the family has yet to share with Joycelyn.

20 DAYS AGO