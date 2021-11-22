ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fridley, MN

Missing Fridley woman's body recovered from Mississippi River

By BringMeTheNews
 6 days ago
A missing woman last seen in Fridley has been found dead.

Angelique Christine Lepsch, 48, was last seen leaving her home on the 6500 block of Oakley Drive NE in Fridley at around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 14., according to Minneapolis and Fridley police departments.

A Facebook page created for information related to Lepsch’s disappearance issued an update Nov. 19 saying Lepsch has been found dead. Minneapolis Police Department confirmed Monday that Lepsch's family has been notified of her death.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Bring Me The News that a water patrol team recovered a body from the Mississippi River.

Lepsch's vehicle was found near the Lowry Bridge in Minneapolis and police said she was seen on surveillance video wearing black or dark blue clothing with a backpack and hood over her head.

“We want to thank everyone for reaching out, donating, making meals, searching, and praying for Angie and our family,” the Facebook post said.

“The love we have been shown this week has been extremely encouraging and needed.”

