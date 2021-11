As its name implies, the US Thanksgiving holiday is all about expressing gratitude for the good things in life, and despite (or perhaps because of) 30-year highs in inflation readings, US dollar bulls have plenty to be thankful for this year. After all, looking at the US dollar index, a weighted basket that seeks to measure the performance of the world’s reserve currency against its biggest rivals, the greenback is at its highest level in 16 months!

