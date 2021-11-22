Tried-and-true tips from Pike Nurseries to pick the perfect Christmas tree

Pike Nurseries

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! For many, the symbol of the season is an evergreen tree with that characteristic aroma and plush, healthy green needles. Now through December, Pike Nurseries offers fresh-cut trees for the Christmas season, allowing customers to ready hearth and home for the holidays. With tree varieties ranging from Fraser, Noble and Alpine, customers can find a festive fir to complement any space. Pike Nurseries also offers tree stands free with a rebate; return the stand in January to receive an in-store credit for the original price.

For two days only, customers can now shop early at Pike Nurseries’ pre-Black Friday sale and save $25 off a Christmas Décor Kit, including any two florist quality Poinsettias six inches or larger, any fresh cut tree 6 feet or taller and any fresh wreath 24 inches or larger on Monday, November 22 and Tuesday, November 23. The Christmas décor kits bring together the holiday season with style and Christmas cheer with these must-have items.

Fresh Cut Christmas Trees

Pike’s Christmas trees received a fresh cut upon arrival before being placed in a stand with water to ensure they stay fresh and hydrated. The trees are in covered greenhouses protected from sun, wind and rain to prevent damage – and to make the shopping experience more pleasant. Selecting a tree is easy. Visitors can simply point and the garden experts will take care of loading the trees on vehicles. For an even easier option, customers can order online at pikenursery.com for doorstep delivery or curbside pickup.

Florist Quality Poinsettias

Grown by the horticulture experts at Pike Nurseries Farm, Pike’s poinsettias were planted this past summer in hand-crafted Danish potting soil to conserve moisture, making them easy-care with less watering. Each poinsettia is hand-pinched to ensure a full, lush plant to dress homes or to give as a thoughtful, long-lasting gift. Customers can choose from more than 20 varieties in colors from classic red and white to eye-catching peach, gold, pink and so much more.

Fresh, Fragrant Wreaths

Greet guest with the rich, inviting fragrance of a traditional Christmas wreath. Pike has 10 types of wreaths in sizes from 20 to 48 inches! Pre-decorated options make decking the halls easy. For a personalized touch, plain wreaths are also available.

In addition, Pike Nurseries is delivering Christmas convenience to customers’ front doors with features like online ordering designed to make Christmas decorating simple and safe. Locals can get into the spirit and select Christmas trees, poinsettias, seasonal wreaths and greenery from the comfort of their home – available for doorstep delivery or curbside pickup.

Due to high popularity and high demand this year, experts recommend shopping early this season for the best selection. Pike Nurseries’ trees are in tiptop shape, receiving exceptional care to maintain fragrance and freshness. Pike experts will be on-hand to help customers pick out the perfect Christmas tree for their homes with these how-tos.

Weather-Resistant Wonderland

Customers should look for trees that are not exposed to direct sunlight, wind and rain. At Pike Nurseries, Christmas trees are placed in a protected greenhouse to shield against harsh elements that can dry the trees out or cause needles to drop. This also allows customers to browse the best selection despite the weather!

Rockin’ AROUND the Christmas Tree

Shoppers should examine the tree from every angle to ensure an even look on all sides; look for gaps or broken branches that could diminish the tree’s appearance. Pike Nurseries positions trees in a forest-like display which give families, parents and little ones the opportunity to access the selection from any angle and fully inspect branches and shapes.

Tend to the Trunk

Shoppers should look for trees that are properly hydrated. A thirsty tree dries out quickly! At Pike Nurseries each Christmas tree receives a fresh cut on its trunk to ensure the pores are open and absorbing water. Then trees are stood in water to retain moisture. Well-hydrated trees will have the longest vitality throughout the holiday season. Once at home, the pros recommend using a Christmas tree preservative in the water to keep the tree fresh for as long as possible.

The Greener the Better

Customers should keep an eye out for even coloration throughout the tree. Christmas trees should be a healthy, rich green color, with soft, flexible needles. The garden gurus recommend that customers rub their hand along a branch to ensure that the needles are secure and flexible. Stiff, brittle needles indicate a tree is too dry and will turn brown and drop needles quickly.

Types of Trees

· Fraser Fir Christmas Trees:

These popular evergreens are grown in the Appalachian Mountains. These trees have a strong, classic scent; rich, medium green color; sturdy, slightly upturned branches and dense, short needles. Ideal for holding light to medium-weight ornaments.

· Noble Fir Christmas Trees:

Grown in the snowy mountains of Washington, these trees are a favorite amongst decorators for their strong branches that support heavy ornaments. The full, lush trees are recognizable by their attractive blue-green hue and picturesque pyramidal shape.

· Alpine Noble Fir Christmas Trees:

Grown in Oregon, Alpine Noble Fir Christmas trees are one-of-a-kind with large spacing between branches that gives a modern, rustic look.

· Snow Flocked Christmas Trees

The South might not be known for regular snowfalls, but Pike Nurseries continues its popular tradition of snow-flocked trees for anyone dreaming of a white Christmas. The flocking process covers the branches with a people- and pet-friendly, flame retardant material that results in a low-maintenance look with little-to-no needle shedding, as well as no watering!





Pike Nurseries also offers premium life-like trees to celebrate the season without the maintenance. With life-like options to choose from, customers should pick a tree that complements their decorative style such as minimalistic, trendy or classic. Life-like trees resemble the look and feel of their fresh-cut counterparts, and the experts recommend picking a tree that offers design elements – such as hinged branches for easy assembly, LED lights and multiple light functions – that complement decorative statements and styles in customers’ homes. All Pike Nurseries life-like Christmas trees come with a three-year warranty on lights and a 10-year warranty on the tree.



