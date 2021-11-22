Giving Thanks

Just two days before Thanksgiving, Joe and Jill Biden were photographed holding hands as they departed Air Force One in Nantucket. Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, will be spending Thanksgiving in Nantucket, and they arrived two days before the holiday on Nov. 23. After a busy day in Washington D.C., Joe and Jill boarded Air Force One, and touched down on the island off the coast of Massachusetts at nighttime. They both wore long coats and masks as they departed the plane, holding hands as they walked across the tarmac. The president and first lady were joined by kids Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden, along with hunter’s wife, Melissa, and a bunch of their grandchildren.

