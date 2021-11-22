ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shamokin, PA

Shamokin man pleads guilty following fatal crash

By Justin Strawser jstrawser@dailyitem.com
The Daily Item
 6 days ago
SUNBURY — Accused killer Miguel Angel Torres Jr. pleaded guilty on Monday to killing a Shamokin woman in a car accident while he was high on marijuana.

Torres, 25, of Shamokin, pleaded guilty in front of Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones to one felony count of homicide by vehicle by DUI and a misdemeanor count of DUI. Police say Torres had THC in his system when he crashed into a vehicle driven by Sharon Adams, 66, on Jan. 26, 2020.

Torres said little on Monday while the judge determined whether he was pleaded guilty of his own volition, only answering Jones’s questions with “yes” or “no” answers. Jones ordered a pre-sentence investigation, but the sentencing date was not yet scheduled.

The maximum sentence for homicide by vehicle by DUI is 10 years imprisonment and a $25,000 fine. The maximum sentence for the DUI charge is five years imprisonment and a $10,000 fine.

Shamokin Police said Torres was unlicensed and under the influence of cannabis when he crashed into another vehicle on Jan. 26, 2020, traveling at speeds of up to 64 miles per hour at the intersection of Market and Mulberry streets. Police said a collision analysis and accident reconstruction report showed Torres Jr. was driving a Mini-Cooper traveling in a 25-mile-per-hour zone at speeds between 62 and 64 miles per hour through the intersection when he struck Adams’ vehicle.

Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn reported that Adams died from multiple blunt force trauma, and contributing factors were severe atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and hypertensive cardiovascular disease.

Shamokin Officer Raymond Siko confirmed that video evidence shows that Adams stopped at the intersection of Market and Mulberry streets around 11:15 a.m. Jan. 26, 2020, proceeded legally through the intersection and the accident occurred.

Torres was represented by Defense Attorney Vince Rovito, of Shamokin. The Commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Michael Seward.

The Daily Item

