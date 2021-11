Regarding “Hedge fund Alden, on hunt again for newspapers, offers to buy Lee Enterprises, Post-Dispatch” (Nov. 22): I have been a loyal Post-Dispatch subscriber for almost 50 years, even as it faded into its current state, losing its institutional memory and most of its staff. It would take the better part of a day to calculate what I’ve paid for my subscription over the years, but I’m guessing it exceeds $10,000.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO