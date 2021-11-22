Watch Out for Deer When Driving!

Today marks the opening day of regular season deer hunting for much of Western New York. Hunting will stir the deer population, which is already active due to mating season. AAA is warning motorists to buckle up, be extra cautious on the roads, and scan for deer and other animals. AAA analyzed New York crash data and found that October, November, and December are by far the peak months for animal crashes, notably deer, in the Empire State. There were 33,956 animal-related crashes statewide in 2020, the second-highest level in the past decade. That's equivalent to one animal-related crash every 16 minutes. Motorists should be especially vigilant after dark as deer crashes often occur outside daylight hours. Crashes are common during early in the morning and in the evening when darkness sets in.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO