Watch: Flagship City Food Hall now open

Erie Sports Center launches scholarship fund for a four week soccer clinic
The Erie Sports Center launched their scholarship fund on November 27th at a free four week soccer clinic. The soccer clinic was open to all kids in the Erie community. The main objective of the clinic was to give children the opportunity to be professionally coached in a world class environment regardless of their finances. […]
Local small business owners speak out about the impact of Small Business Saturday
Small Business Saturday is in full swing here in Erie. We spoke with a few local business owners to hear how the event was benefiting their business. Small businesses are the main focus in the community on Saturday November 27th as local shoppers are looking to support these small businesses. Both owners and employees find […]
Coach USA and Marines team up Stuff the Bus event
Coach USA Erie and the Marines have teamed up for “Stuff the Bus” to help ensure that kids will be able to have a present under the tree this Christmas. Saturday November 27th marks the beginning of a new tradition here in Erie. Coach USA held their first annual Stuff the Bus event for Toys […]
Shoppers race to only local grocery store open on Thanksgiving
One local grocery store experienced an influx of shoppers getting a few last minute items for their Thanksgiving dinner. Wegman’s was the only grocery store open on the holiday, and shoppers were scrambling to get their last-minute items. Usually, many people begin cooking their Thanksgiving dinner a day or two in advance, but that’s not […]
Downtown business managers take on the night before Thanksgiving
‘Twas the night before Thanksgiving and this year there are no COVID restrictions in bars. Business managers say that the night before Thanksgiving is the biggest night for sales. It’s the night before Thanksgiving. Downtown Erie business managers are kept busy welcoming people in and taking orders. For the executive chef at Voodoo Brewery, he […]
Organization aimed at raising awareness for autism launches new charity
An organization aimed at raising awareness for autism was launched on November 27th. Voices For Autism Charity is a movement to promote sameness and inclusion for people with autism. This organization films famous individuals in order to help spread their message. The project began in 2018 as a film project documenting the life of a […]
Calamari’s & Mercyhurst Prep handing out Thanksgiving meals Thursday
For many, Thanksgiving Day is spent with friends and family. At Calamari’s, it’s tradition for volunteers to prepare meals for those in need. “We have the resources to be able to cook, the Mercyhurst prep students to do the food drive, different small businesses in the community donate,” said event organizer Rachel Honard. “It’s really […]
2021 Festival of Trees gets underway at Bayfront Convention Center
The Bayfront Convention Center turns into a Winter Wonderland this weekend. We had a chance to check out the 2021 Festival of Trees. Sponsored by Saint Vincent Health Center, the festival will be in person this year after being outdoors only due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year. The hours are from 9:00 a.m. to […]
What you can recycle after your Thanksgiving meal, according to DEC
With a Thanksgiving dinner comes pots, pans and empty containers to cleanup after the meal. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has put together some suggestions about what should and should not be put in your recycling bin.
Local veteran returns favor to Erie City Mission by donating turkeys
27-year-old Chris Olon is not spending his thanksgiving with family but, instead, with those who need a helping hand. On Thursday morning, he donated several turkeys to the Erie City Mission. When he was 16 years old, he was homeless and a young father. The City Mission gave him food and a place to stay while […]
Former Greyhound Bus terminal along Perry Square demolished
One of the more iconic buildings along Perry Square is giving way this week to the new developments taking place downtown. The old Greyhound Bus terminal is quickly becoming a thing of the past, making way for development downtown through the Erie Downtown Development Corporation. After serving as a downtown bus terminal until 1986, the […]
Annual Presque Isle Turkey Trot returns
Hundreds of runners were at Presque Isle Thursday morning, burning some calories before turkey time. It was the annual Turkey Trot at Presque Isle State Park. The event is a Thanksgiving classic, hosted by the Erie Runners Club. As is the tradition, there are two races: a 10k run and 5k walk-and-run. The next race […]
Day of Giving: Bethany Outreach Center presented $2K to help provide the community with food & clothing
It was a day full of giving at the Bethany Outreach Center Wednesday morning. The Loyal Christian Benefit Association presented a check to the Bethany Outreach Center for over $2,000 to help promote the needs the center fills in the community. Along with the food and clothing drive, Wednesday kicked off the Sock Awareness Campaign, […]
First Baptist Church is this week’s winner of Loving Giving Local
Each week, JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com teams up with Superstore Joe and the Auto Express Resale Center to give back to one local nonprofit making a difference in the community. First Baptist Church is this week’s winner of $250, part of Loving Giving Local. Tune in to JET 24 Action News at 5 p.m. to watch First […]
Local tree farm prepares for holiday season
With only one day until Thanksgiving, many people are already thinking about Christmas. And most families will be cutting down their Christmas trees this week. One local tree farm says it’s been one of the hardest years yet. Fontaine Glenn was live in the control room with more on Christmas tree preparations. It’s about that […]
Country Time, Kool-Aid, other drink mixes recalled for possible contamination
Several brands of powdered drinks have been voluntarily recalled by Kraft Heinz in the United States due to the potential presence of metal and glass, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
