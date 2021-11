Two matches featuring holders of WWE’s top championships helped to boost an otherwise hit-and-miss offering at Survivor Series in New York City.As with the last few years, the show was built around the faux battle for brand supremacy as warring superstars from opposing shows Raw and SmackDown collided in high-profile meetings. Whilst a couple of them did deliver – the collision between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair and the meeting of Roman Reigns and Big E – much of the intensity was missing elsewhere. The company’s biggest issue is in hamstringing itself by holding its annual draft just weeks before...

WWE ・ 6 DAYS AGO