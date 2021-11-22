ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Bezos donates $100 million to Obama foundation in honor of John Lewis

Cover picture for the articleAmazon (AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos is donating $100 million to the Obama Foundation in honor of Congressman John Lewis, a hero of the U.S. civil rights movement of the...

The Independent

Jeff Bezos’s $100m gift to Obama Foundation will fund leadership training in Africa, Asia and Europe

Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos announced his latest philanthropic gestures on Monday: a pair of donations to the Obama Foundation and New York University’s medical centre.Mr Bezos’s gift to the Obama Foundation was first reported on Monday morning by The New York Times – $100m in total.A spokesperson for the former president’s foundation told The Independent in an emailed statement that the funds will be used to scale existing leadership programmes launched by the charity to benefit young people across several continents.“The generous gift from Jeff Bezos will help the Foundation scale our existing domestic and global...
CHARITIES
connectcre.com

Obama Center Plaza to be Named for John Lewis Following $100M Bezos Gift

The Obama Foundation said Monday that Jeff Bezos is giving $100 million—the largest individual contribution to date—in honor of civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis. As part of the gift, Bezos has asked for the Plaza at the under-construction Obama Presidential Center to be named John Lewis Plaza. “Freedom fighters...
CONGRESS & COURTS
wtmj.com

Bezos makes gifts to Obama foundation and NYU medical center

Former President Barack Obama’s foundation said Monday it has received a $100 million donation from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos that it says is the largest individual contribution it has received to date. Separately on Monday, NYU Langone Health, a medical center affiliated with New York University, said it has received...
CHARITIES
b969fm.com

Jeff Bezos Made an Audience Groan with a $500,000 Donation

Attended a fundraiser in L.A. on Saturday night for the non-profit Baby2Baby . . . but he apparently didn’t donate ENOUGH, because there was an obvious groan from the audience. (For those wondering, Baby2Baby provides kids living in poverty across the country with items like diapers and clothing.) Someone who...
CHARITIES
GOBankingRates

How Much is Jeff Bezos Worth?

Since his retirement as Amazon's CEO, Jeff Bezos has been spending time sending rockets into space, including ships not only holding the iconic billionaire himself, but celebrities as well. His...
ECONOMY
Newsweek

Intelligence Analysts 'Didn't Understand Donald Trump, How Far He Would Go'

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Saturday November 28, according to the local news site New Jersey.com, a "Stop the Steal" caravan involving dozens of demonstrators traveled around the state for several hours to support Donald Trump and his election claims. The caravan ended at Governor Phil Murphy's home, where the protestors shifted to criticizing COVID shutdowns, calling for the reopening of New Jersey. Festooned with Trump flags and signs, the caravan moved to the sound of honks of encouragement.
POTUS
The Independent

Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris in lead for 2024 if Biden decides not to run, poll says

Former first lady Michelle Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris have emerged as favourites for the Democratic nomination in 2024, if President Joe Biden opts not to run for a second term, a new poll shows.The Hill-HarrisX poll has the women leading a slew of other likely candidates, including former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg.Among those candidates, Ms Harris had the most support, with 13 per cent of respondents in the 18-19 November survey saying they would support her. She was closely followed by Ms Obama, who had...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
bigblueunbiased.com

Americans seek $2,000 surprise stimulus check after Thanksgiving

Many Americans are appealing to the US government on social media for a $2000 stimulus check after Thanksgiving. While arguing for the need for another stimulus package, the people pointed out that a majority of 35 million families are set to lose their Child Tax Credit cash in just three weeks.
BUSINESS
