490 west blocked off in Chili due to police investigation
CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — A portion of Interstate 490 westbound is blocked off Monday afternoon due to an active police investigation.
The road is blocked off at exit 5 in Chili, near Union Street.
Details are limited at this time.
Location
