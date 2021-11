ARLINGTON, Va. — The Thanksgiving travel rush is well underway – especially at Reagan National Airport, which has new security checkpoints. If you're flying out of Reagan National, it's laid out differently this holiday season. The Upper Level is now closed off from the airport's Great Hall (where Ben's Chili Bowl and Legal Seafood are located) and you'll go down new escalators to the new security checkpoints.

