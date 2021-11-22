ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We Are Lady Parts' Renewed for Jam-Packed Season 2 on Peacock

By Shawnee Haas
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStreaming service Peacock has announced that the musical comedy series We Are Lady Parts will be receiving a second season. The new season of the award-winning comedy will arrive on Peacock in the U.S., and premiere on Channel 4 in the U.K. Written and directed by Nida Manzoor, the...

Collider

'The Night Agent': Netflix TV Thriller From 'Timeless' Showrunner Shawn Ryan Finds Leads

In the midst of Netflix’s laundry list of titles adapted from popular novels lies The Night Agent, a political thriller wrapping all of Washington D.C. into a massive conspiracy, and now, it looks like the drama has officially found its leads. The streamer has announced that Gabriel Basso and Luciane Buchanan will star in the upcoming adaptation, created by Timeless showrunner Shawn Ryan and produced by Sony Pictures TV, where Ryan currently has an overall deal.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Queen Sugar renewed for a 7th and final season

Ava DuVernay made the announcement ahead of tonight's Season 6 finale. “To everything, there is a season,” said DuVernay. “And my producing partner Paul Garnes and I have had seven gorgeous seasons making Queen Sugar with a remarkable cast and crew, alongside our partners at OWN and Warner Bros. Television. To write and produce seven seasons of a modern drama centered on a Black family is a radical act in our industry and a triumph that has far exceeded every hope I held. Now I feel strongly that the story, which began as a sunrise of a suggestion from Oprah, is ready for its sunset as a dream fully realized. Queen Sugar has been one of the true joys of my career and my gratitude is buoyant and boundless.” In a separate interview with Deadline, DuVernay adds: "As a storyteller, the bravest thing to do is know when you’re done. Queen Sugar being my first series where I’ve had to consider when I’m done, I’ve had to push myself to say do you have anything more to say that needs to be said with these characters? And I’m so proud of what we’ve done and I’m proud that I’m brave enough to walk away...Well, because it’s tempting, you know, when the studio and network are saying keep going, it’s easier to say yes than to say no. But, I know, in this case, no is the most positive answer."
TV SERIES
Deadline

Hulu’s ‘The D’Amelio Show’ Renewed For Second Season

The D’Amelio train will keep on keeping on. Hulu announced it has picked up a second season of The D’Amelio Show, a reality series that follows the life of a family with over 250 million combined followers on social media. Starring two of social media’s biggest stars – Charli and Dixie D’Amelio with their parents Marc and Heidi, the show follows how Charli and her family are thrust into the Hollywood limelight almost overnight, and are faced with new challenges and opportunities they could never have previously imagined. Charli D’Amelio, a competitive dancer before her social media career took off, is widely considered the biggest TikTok star with dances over popular songs. She recently made her film debut, voicing a role in the animated feature StarDog and TurboCat. Her sister Dixie, who is now pursuing a music career in Los Angeles, also has tens of millions of social media followers. Her dad Marc is a former Republican Connecticut Senate candidate, and her mom Heidi is a photographer and former model. The D’Amelio Show is executive produced by Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman on behalf of The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), an Industrial Media Company, and Sara Reddy, who also serves as showrunner.
TV SERIES
mxdwn.com

NBC’s ‘La Brea’ Renewed For Second Season

NBC announced Friday that it would renew La Brea for a second season after the show’s pilot was viewed by 19.8 million people to date, according to Variety. The drama aired its seven-episode first season in late September. The series follows the separation of a family after a massive sinkhole...
BREA, CA
Deadline

‘Arcane’ Renewed For Season 2 By Netflix

Fresh off a suspenseful Season 1 cliffhanger, Riot Games’ League of Legends animated series Arcane has been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix. Riot Games and Netflix unveiled the renewal Saturday during the two-day Undercity Nights events. Stars Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell and Katie Leung are set to reprise their roles in the sophomore season as Vi, Jinx and Caitlyn Kiramman, respectively. Season 2 is in production. The series, which made its debut earlier in November, is set in the utopian region of League of Legends realms Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun. Arcane, animated by Fortiche Productions, follows the origins of...
TV SERIES
cbs17

All New Season of ‘THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS” Out Now on Peacock

Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, and MTV Entertainment Studios today announced that, after a widely successful first outing, the powerhouse series THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS has been greenlit for season two. The 10-episode long season will drop weekly on Thursdays, exclusively on Paramount+.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

We Are Lady Parts' future beyond season 1 revealed by Channel 4

Doctor Who director Nida Manzoor's breakout comedy We Are Lady Parts has been commissioned to return for a second season. The sitcom, which follows all-female Muslim punk band Lady Parts, kicked off with a six-episode season in May this year, and has since been awaiting news about a renewal. It's...
TV SERIES
honknews.com

The Promised Neverland Season 3: Is It Renewed?

While The Promised Neverland Season 2 has just returned on the Television screen, fans have been wondering if there will be another chapter of the amazing anime series. In the original manga series, based on the man that shares the same name, there was a certainty that the show would be a blockbuster hit for everyone. However, things didn’t go as planned for the anime series and it turned out that the show was not as epic as the viewers thought it would be. Never mind, because there are already speculations regarding The Promised Neverland Season 3.
COMICS
honknews.com

Parasyte Season 2: Is It Finally Renewed Or Not?

When Parasyte was initially released, it become an instant hit for the audience. There were no bars of the show’s popularity that even the outside world adored the anime drama. Like every other anime series, Parasyte was also among those which get from its manga series. Written and Illustrated by Hitoshi Iwaaki, this series has gained quite a lot of fame in quite a time. Because of its Science Fiction and horror theme, the show was considered no less than actual artwork that attracted many people towards it. As the series entered the screen, audiences have been sticking over its Season 2? It’s been a while since the anime series released its first season, will there be Parasyte Season 2?
COMICS
Collider

'Mystery Science Theater 3000' Unveils All 13 Movies for New Season

Fan-favorite movie-riffing series Mystery Science Theater 3000 has confirmed all 13 films that will be watched and roasted in the upcoming season. Announced on Thursday, the episodes will be exclusively available on their Gizmoplex platform and will consist of Santo in The Treasure of Dracula, Robot Wars, Beyond Atlantis, Munchie, Doctor Mordrid, Demon Squad, Gamera vs. Jiger, The Bat Woman, The Million Eyes of Sumuru, HG Wells' The Shape of Things to Come, The Mask 3D, The Bubble, and The Christmas Dragon.
SCIENCE
Collider

'The Witcher' Season 2 Clip Reveals New Monster, Geralt's Quen Sign

The most unequivocally terrifying moment of Peter Jackson's King Kong remake comes not through a gargantuan battle between Kong and a V-Rex, or even a close-up of Jack Black—it's the insect pit scene. You remember it: the bit where the film's heroes are dunked into a cavernous void filled with giant creepy crawlies that variously try to eat Adrien Brody's face and, successfully, swallow Andy Serkis alive. Whatever the case, giant bugs really get under the skin. And now Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia, the hero of The Witcher, has to face off against a monstrous insect of his own: a giant centipede, or the "Myriapod," as it's apparently better known.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous' Showrunner on Planting Seeds for 'Dominion' in Season 4 and Bringing Back the Spinosaurus

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 4 finally takes the kids out of Isla Nublar, but that doesn't mean they're out of danger yet. The new season brings them to a brand new island with a whole lot of new problems, including saber-tooth tigers, the return of the Spinosaurus, teenage hormones, and a hungry Mosasaurus. Ahead of the release of Season 4, I had the chance to talk to showrunner Scott Kreamer about how this season connects to the upcoming Jurassic World Dominion, introducing new prehistoric creatures and bringing some old ones back, and letting the characters just talk it out some times.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Score' Trailer Shows Will Poulter, Johnny Flynn, and Naomi Ackie in an Offbeat Musical Thriller

Violence, crime, and... music. These are the three interconnecting aspects of The Score, a British movie that had its official premiere this week at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia, following a Canadian premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. The Score drew attention at both festivals for its unusual mix of action and musical genres.
MOVIES
Collider

‘The Wheel of Time’s Josha Stradowski & Marcus Rutherford on the Epic Production, the Big Battle Sequence, and Filming For Two Years

From showrunner Rafe Judkins and based on one of the most popular fantasy series of all time, the Amazon Studios drama The Wheel of Time is set in a world where magic exists and it follows the story of Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai. After she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers with her loyal Warder, Lan (Daniel Henney), the two quickly find themselves on the run with Egwene (Madeleine Madden), Rand (Josha Stradowski), Perrin (Marcus Rutherford), Mat (Barney Harris) and Nynaeve (Zoë Robins), any of whom could potentially be the Dragon Reborn, who is prophesied to either save the world or destroy it.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Cowboy Bebop' Featurette Introduces Radical Ed

Netflix's live-action adaptation of the 1990's Japanese anime Cowboy Bebop arrived on the streaming service on November 19, and while the series has been a hit, many fans spent much of Season 1 wondering where a certain red-haired hacker was. In a new featurette from Netflix Geeked, fans can catch up with Radical Ed and hear from actor Eden Perkins about what it was like to bring the character to life at the end of Cowboy Bebop's Season 1 finale. The featurette opens with tweets from fans praising the series, including John Cho's performance as Spike Speigel, and Yoko Kanno's incredible score, while also asking, where on Earth is Ed?
COMICS
Collider

'Rumble' Trailer Reveals Animated Sports Movie Heading for a Paramount+ Release

Paramount+ has unveiled a new trailer for Rumble, the upcoming animated film that will be released on the streaming service on December 15. Featuring the voices of Will Arnett, Geraldine Viswanathan, Terry Crews, Stephen A. Smith, Jimmy Tatro, Tony Danza, Ben Schwartz, Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa'i and more, Rumble is described as “an entertaining and original animated family film that explores the world of monster wrestling and celebrates moving to your own groove and paving your own unique path to success.”
MOVIES
Collider

Elle Fanning & Nicholas Hoult on ‘The Great’ Season 2, Filming the Slapping Scenes, and What Could Happen in Season 3

[Editor’s note: The following contains some spoilers for Season 2 of The Great.]. From creator Tony McNamara, the second season of the Hulu original series The Great sees Catherine (Elle Fanning) succeed in her coup against Peter (Nicholas Hoult), taking the Russian throne for herself. But that’s definitely not the end of the battle, as she finds herself up against her court, her team and even her own mother (Gillian Anderson), and she must decide whether she might actually love the husband turned prisoner who is also the father of her child.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Arcane': ﻿5 Burning Questions We Need Answered in Season 2

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers through Season 1 of Arcane.Arcane is, without a doubt, one of the most pleasant surprises of the year. Not only is the animation style of Netflix’s hit show one of the most beautiful we’ve ever seen in a series, but the first League of Legends non-gaming media might as well be the best video game adaptation ever made. The reason is that Arcane is not so concerned with selling the game it draws inspiration from, instead telling a touching story about love, war, and family that can hook even those who've never played League of Legends before.
VIDEO GAMES

