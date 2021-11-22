ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes Defends Beliefs in Theranos Technology at Her Fraud Trial

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE, Calif. (Reuters) -Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes defended her leadership at the now-defunct blood-testing startup on Monday, telling jurors at her fraud trial she had confidence in the company's technology and had seen positive results from early studies. Holmes' second day of testimony was part of the defense...

Gephardt Daily

Theranos founder Holmes touts high hopes of failed startup at fraud trial

Nov. 23 (UPI) — Elizabeth Holmes resumed testifying in her high-profile fraud trial Monday in San Jose, answering questions from defense attorneys about her high hopes as founder of the failed startup Theranos. Holmes, 37, briefly took the stand in a surprise move shortly before court recessed on Friday and...
BUSINESS
East Bay Times

Theranos trial: Elizabeth Holmes concludes Day 2 of testimony, defending herself against the most damning evidence

Taking the witness stand for a second day of testimony, Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes sought to show that major pharmaceutical companies had indeed worked with her failed blood-testing company — an attempt to overcome some of the most damaging evidence the jury has heard so far about Theranos’ accuracy issues, including testimony from representatives of two major pharma firms suggesting Holmes distributed reports to her investors with logos stolen from their companies.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Independent

Elizabeth Holmes: Disgraced start-up founder to return to stand to defend herself at Theranos trial

Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes will return to the stand next week to give further testimony about her defunct blood-testing start-up which was once valued at $9billion.Lawyers for the 37-year-old entrepreneur had previously declined to say whether they would call her as a witness to defend against charges that she duped investors into funding her doomed biotech company.But for an hour before the close of court on Friday, she removed her mask and took the stand in San Jose, California after the prosecution rested its case.Ms Holmes has pled not guilty to 11 counts of wire fraud, with each...
BUSINESS
The Verge

In her Theranos fraud case, Elizabeth Holmes is speaking for herself

Elizabeth Holmes, her hair down and her makeup muted relative to her Theranos days, spelled her name for the court. After the prosecution rested its case in the morning, the defense called her as their third witness, about an hour before the end of the day. She wore a navy blazer with a white blouse — not one of the famous black turtlenecks has made an appearance in court during the months the case against her has dragged on.
ECONOMY
Bay News 9

Elizabeth Holmes takes the stand in her criminal fraud trial

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The defense called Elizabeth Holmes to the stand in her criminal fraud trial. Holmes, the former CEO of a blood-testing company called Theranos, is charged with deceiving investors and customers about a supposedly revolutionary device that could perform hundreds of tests using just a drop of blood.
PFIZER
Daily Mail

Elizabeth Holmes' attorneys ask judge to acquit the disgraced Theranos founder citing 'insufficient evidence' as prosecution in her fraud trial rests after 11 weeks and 29 witnesses

The defense in Elizabeth Holmes' fraud trial pushed for her acquittal on Friday, citing concerns over the prosecution's case. Amy Mason Saharia, who is representing Holmes, alleged the case presented to the jury by the government over the past 11 weeks 'is insufficient on every element on every count'. Throughout...
LAW
