ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

WME Signs Victor “VicBlends” Fontanez

By Justin Kroll
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FzzFV_0d3zuTtK00

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed Victor Fontanez aka VicBlends in all areas. The agency will build his business across non-scripted TV, podcasting, speaking, brand partnerships, licensing and beyond.

Fontanez is a 22-year-old barber and entrepreneur who has grown his side hustle from cutting hair in his mom’s garage to becoming a renowned celebrity barbers and business mogul.

In under a year, he has amassed more than 9M followers and over 100M likes on TikTok. He also has a significant following on Instagram with 1.2M followers and YouTube with 555K subscribers.

Fontanez recently got off tour with Lil Baby, and his client list includes NLE Choppa, Nelly, Trae Young and Polo G. He is a barber by trade, but changing lives is his mission. On social media he shares inspiring videos of him giving out free haircuts to unassuming strangers. During these cuts, he engages in deep conversations from home life to personal dreams to sports to relationship advice. Giving back to his community and leaving a legacy are two major goals for Fontanez, which prompted him to launch Vic Blends Academy.

His barber school, The Vic Blends Academy, is an online curriculum for the next generation of barbers. Also he recently announced the launch of the first licensed barber schools in California prison history. This program, created with producer and social justice advocate Scott Budnick, will give prisoners the opportunity to obtain their barber’s license while incarcerated with hopes of setting them up for success upon release.

Fontanez previously was represented by A3 Artists Agency .

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Eugene Lee Yang Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed actor, director, writer, performer, and producer Eugene Lee Yang. In early 2018, he and the comedy quartet, The Try Guys, launched their own independent production company, amassing millions of followers with projects such as a bestselling book, an international live tour, and an upcoming Food Network series. On the film side, Yang’s original screenplay, A-, which he will also direct, is set up with Killer Films. Yang has projects in the works across film and television – both in front of and behind the camera – in addition to working in books, animation, and even a graphic novel he is currently writing for Vault. On the literary side, he is set to go out to market this month with an LGBTQ fantasy novel that he recently authored. Yang is also an activist who is passionate about LGBTQ issues, racial tolerance and recently received the Visibility Award from the Human Rights Campaign. Last year, Yang released his full-length documentary We Need To Talk About Anti-Asian Hate, which raised over $600K to GoFundMe’s Stop Asian Hate campaign. He continues to be represented by Aaron Brown at Avalon and attorney Melissa Fox at Hansen Jacobson.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Comedian Tom Segura Inks With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Comedian, actor and podcaster Tom Segura has signed with WME for representation in all areas. Segura is best known for his Netflix specials Ball Hog (2020), Disgraceful (2018), Mostly Stories (2016), and Completely Normal (2014). While he’d planned to unveil an additional Spanish-language special on Netflix last fall, its release has been delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Segura previously released the hour-long stand-up albums White Girls With Cornrows and Thrilled in 2012 and 2010, respectively. He’ll kick off his latest world tour, “I’m Coming Everywhere” on December 31, with two shows at the Hawaii Theater Center in Honolulu, HI, and will continue touring...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

James Lapine Signs With WME

WME has inked stage director, playwright, screenwriter and librettist James Lapine in all areas. Lapine wrote the book for and directed Stephen Sondheim’s Sunday in the Park with George, Into the Woods, Passion, and the multi-media revue Sondheim on Sondheim. He also directed Merrily We Roll Along, as part of Encores at New York City Center. With William Finn, he teamed on March of the Falsettos and Falsettoland, later presented on twice Broadway as Falsettos; A New Brain; Muscle, and Little Miss Sunshine. He has also directed on Broadway David Henry Hwang’s Golden Child; The Diary of Anne Frank; Michel Legrand’s Amour, The...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
seattlepi.com

Tony-Winning Director and Writer James Lapine Signs With WME

James Lapine, stage director, playwright, screenwriter and librettist, has signed with WME for representation in all areas. Lapine wrote the book for and directed Stephen Sondheim’s “Sunday in the Park With George,” “Into the Woods,” “Passion” and “Sondheim on Sondheim.” He has collaborated with William Finn on “March of the Falsettos” and “Falsettoland,” later combined on Broadway as the full-length musical “Falsettos.” Lapine and Finn also worked together on “A New Brain,” “Muscle” and “Little Miss Sunshine.” On Broadway, Lapine also directed David Henry Hwang’s “Golden Child,” “The Diary of Anne Frank,” “Amour,” “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” the 2012 revival of “Annie” and “Act One.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
Person
Polo G
Person
Nle Choppa
Person
Lil Baby
Person
Nelly
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

After 7 kids and 4 women, Nick Cannon says “My favorite baby mama is …..”

Nick Cannon has hinted he wants more children. The “Wild ‘N Out” star – who has 10-year-old Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, 4, and Powerful Queen, 10 months, with Brittany Bell; Zion and Zillion, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa; and Zen, also 4 months, with Alyssa Scott — recently pledged to stay celibate for some time, but now says he’s open to the idea of fathering more kids.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Natalia Bryant, 18, Is Gorgeous In Pink Gown For Baby2Baby Gala With Mom Vanessa & Little Sisters

Natalia Bryant looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a high-slit pink gown when she attended the Baby2Baby Gala in LA on Nov. 13. When it comes to Natalia Bryant, 18, she always looks stunning no matter where she goes and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood on November 13. For the event, Natalia slayed in a one-shoulder bubblegum pink down with a cinched-in waist and a plunging slit on the front of her skirt.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Essence

Shaunie O'Neal And Pastor Keion Henderson Announce Engagement

After nearly two years of dating and making it Instagram official to the public in July, the couple are headed down the aisle. Shaunie O’Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson went from making their love Instagram official earlier this year to making it official official by announcing their engagement this week.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wme#Tiktok#The Vic Blends Academy#A3 Artists Agency
firstsportz.com

Will Smith ought to be “ashamed” – Sabrina Williams, half-sister of Serena and Venus, criticises the actor for biased portrayal of Richard Williams

Will Smith starrer King Richard has hit the theatres worldwide, and while most of the reviews are glowing, a few aren’t. The most prominent of these critiques have come from Sabrina Williams, stepsister of Serena and Venus Williams, and daughter of Richard Williams by his first wife. In a scathing interview, Sabrina said that the Hollywood star should be ashamed of himself for the non fact-checked and biased portrayal of her father.
TENNIS
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
Popculture

Lindsay Lohan Engaged, Reveals Photos of Her Ring and New Fiance

Lindsay Lohan is engaged! Early Sunday morning, the Mean Girls and The Parent Trap actress revealed that she and boyfriend Bader Shammas are set to tie the knot. Via Instagram, she shared a series of loving photos alongside Shammas that showed off her Harry Winston engagement ring (alongside a giant smile on the actress' face. She captioned the photo gallery, "My love. My life. My family. My future."
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Simon Guobadia Says Porsha Williams DM’d Him After He Announced His Divorce

Porsha Williams addresses the controversy of her engagement to Simon Guobadia on her spinoff. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams understood the controversy surrounding her engagement is due to the optics. Her fiancé Simon Guobadia was married to her former coworker Falynn Guobadia. And Falynn was introduced to the show as Porsha’s friend. However, Porsha would later say that they were never actually friends. She also wanted to make it clear that she wasn’t the cause of their split. But Porsha hasn’t been able to quiet the criticism with these statements. Interestingly enough, it isn’t just RHOA fans with questions. Some of Porsha’s own family members have been confused and critical of the relationship. But Simon and Porsha open up about their romance on Porsha’s spinoff, “Porsha’s Family Matters.” It’s possible that more criticism may follow as the episodes air on Bravo.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Kylie Jenner Decorates Home Alone, Where’s Travis Scott?

Kylie Jenner is trying to get into the Christmas spirit. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted decorating her large home alone. This comes amid the ongoing Astroworld tragedy. Her boyfriend Travis Scott made his first public appearance in Palm Springs. TV Shows Ace previously reported that the...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Deadline

27K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy