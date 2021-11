This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Adobe's deals on its Creative Cloud All Apps plan is a regular event -- so much so, that if you need to subscribe and have the luxury of waiting it's worth delaying to get the discount off the first year. This time around, now through Nov. 26, new subscribers can get 40% off the All Apps plan for individuals ($30 a month or $359.88 paid annually), 70% off for students and teachers ($16 a month) and almost 40% off the Creative Cloud Teams plan ($50 a month per license).

