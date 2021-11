Although Black Friday brings about excellent deals on games, consoles, monitors, and other big-ticket items, smaller accessories are also prone to being discounted. With many games still coming out on the PlayStation 4 - particularly as supplies for new consoles remain constrained - it’s worth enjoying everything the console has to offer. That might also mean replacing that controller of yours that’s starting to show its age. Or, even better, buying an extra controller for someone to join you on your virtual adventures. And don't forget to add any charging docks that you'll need to keep your controllers juiced up and ready.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO