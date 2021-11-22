ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

New York prosecutors eye Trump Organization property valuations: report

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nTvMi_0d3ztmg200

New York prosecutors are reportedly looking into the Trump Organization’s property valuations after discovering that the company provided different estimates on a number of properties.

The Washington Post reported on Monday, citing public records and people familiar with the matter, that the New York attorney general's office and Manhattan district attorney are examining the Trump Organization’s valuations of different properties across the country after discovering that the estimates differed depending on who was requesting the information.

In 2012, the Trump Organization said its office building at 40 Wall Street in Manhattan was worth $527 million, according to the Post, which would rank it as one of the most valuable properties in New York. A few months later, however, the company told property tax officials that the building was actually worth $16.7 million, according to city records cited by the Post.

That building and others are now being scrutinized by the New York attorney general and the Manhattan district attorney, the newspaper reported. They are reportedly looking to see if the company violated the law by telling property tax officers that their properties were worth less than they were or by using higher valuations in an effort to get tax breaks or impress lenders.

The Post reported that prosecutors are specifically looking into former President Trump ’s golf club in California, noting the land was valued at $900,000 in one setting and $25 million in another. A property in suburban New York, which has valuations from $56 million to $291 million, is also being scrutinized, according to the Post.

All of the valuations were reportedly provided in the five years prior to when Trump won the White House in 2016.

The Manhattan district attorney declined to comment. The Hill has reached out to the New York attorney general's office for comment.

“This is a total political witch-hunt. New York is being overrun by violence, children are being been shot in Times Square, homelessness is through the roof yet the only focus of the New York DA and AG is to 'get' Trump," a spokesperson for the Trump Organization told The Hill.

"This nonsense has been going on for four years. Similar to the Russia scam, millions of taxpayer dollars have and continue to be wasted, all while New York burns. These investigators made it a campaign promise to get Trump — it is disgusting and a travesty to our legal system," the spokesperson added.

The reported examination from New York state officials comes months after prosecutors filed various fraud and conspiracy charges against the Trump Organization and its then-chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg , accusing the longtime executive of helping orchestrate a scheme to compensate himself and others at the company in an "off the books" manner.

Weisselberg, who has since resigned from the company, pleaded not guilty to all 15 charges against him, which include tax fraud, conspiracy, grand larceny and falsifying business records. Both he and the organization have denied any wrongdoing.

The Post reported a grand jury that could vote on criminal charges over the differing property valuations was convened by prosecutors with the Manhattan district attorney’s office, and New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) is reportedly mulling filing a lawsuit.

The prosecutors are reportedly looking at court papers, emails, planning documents and financial data. Additionally, they asked officials in Los Angeles for the geology reports for the rock layers that are located under Trump’s golf course, which has seen its valuation change because of landslides at the location, according to the Post.

The newspaper reported that officials have also tried to obtain records from the appraisal firm and the law firm that worked with the Trump administration to come to the valuations. The firms did not respond to questions from the Post.

It is a felony to falsify business records, file false documents with the government or make untrue statements on sworn documents in New York.

In the Empire State, however, those regulations require proof of intent, meaning prosecutors will have to show that individuals purposely made false statements to trick someone or conceal a crime.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

RNC paying some Trump fees in city, state probes of Trump Organization

The Republican National Committee is footing some of former President Donald Trump’s legal bills in connection with investigations by city and state prosecutors into the Trump Organization’s financial dealings. An RNC spokesperson told The Post that its Executive Committee had approved “paying for certain legal expenses that relate to politically...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
New York State
San Diego Channel

Trump Organization to reportedly sell DC hotel

The Trump Organization plans to sell its Washington, D.C. hotel, according to multiple reports. The Wall Street Journal first reported about the $375 million deal between the Trump Organization and a Miami investment firm. According to The Associated Press, the deal is more than $100 million less than the Trump...
U.S. POLITICS
cbslocal.com

New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee Releases Cuomo Report

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee released the findings of its investigation into former Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday. The investigation covered not only the sexual harassment case brought by Attorney General Letitia James, but also COVID-19 nursing home deaths, questions about whether Cuomo’s staff improperly worked on his book, and allegations he covered up safety concerns at the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
News Channel Nebraska

Impeachment report on former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be released soon

A report detailing the findings of an impeachment investigation into former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to be released to the public in the coming days, according to three members of the New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee. Members on Thursday and Friday reviewed the 45-page report detailing...
POLITICS
nny360.com

New York lawmakers to review Cuomo impeachment report this week

ALBANY — Lawmakers on the Assembly Judiciary Committee will get their first look at a report drafted in the wake of the panel’s aborted impeachment investigation into former Gov. Andrew Cuomo next week. Committee chairman Charles Lavine, D-Nassau, said members will review evidence gathered by attorneys from Davis Polk &...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Trump Organization#The Washington Post#The White House
J.M. Lesinski

State of Emergency Declared in New York State

A shot of the 198 Highway in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. As news of the new omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to grow, New York state has officially responded. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul issued a state of emergency yesterday, with the projected length of the state of emergency to last until January 15, 2022.
HuffingtonPost

QAnon Believers Rattled After Kyle Rittenhouse Calls Extremist Lawyer Lin Wood 'Insane'

QAnon followers were taken aback this week when acquitted gunman Kyle Rittenhouse slammed extremist lawyer and longtime QAnon acolyte Lin Wood as “insane.”. As Rittenhouse and Wood faced off against each other, QAnon backers were speaking out in support of the lawyer — or the gunman — indicating a possible fracture in the far-right conspiracy movement.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
bigblueunbiased.com

Americans seek $2,000 surprise stimulus check after Thanksgiving

Many Americans are appealing to the US government on social media for a $2000 stimulus check after Thanksgiving. While arguing for the need for another stimulus package, the people pointed out that a majority of 35 million families are set to lose their Child Tax Credit cash in just three weeks.
BUSINESS
Newsweek

Intelligence Analysts 'Didn't Understand Donald Trump, How Far He Would Go'

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Saturday November 28, according to the local news site New Jersey.com, a "Stop the Steal" caravan involving dozens of demonstrators traveled around the state for several hours to support Donald Trump and his election claims. The caravan ended at Governor Phil Murphy's home, where the protestors shifted to criticizing COVID shutdowns, calling for the reopening of New Jersey. Festooned with Trump flags and signs, the caravan moved to the sound of honks of encouragement.
POTUS
The Hill

The Hill

395K+
Followers
47K+
Post
288M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy