MUSCATINE, Iowa — One person was injured and dozens more were evacuated from their homes after a fire at a Muscatine apartment complex Sunday morning. According to a press release from the City of Muscatine, at about 9:44 a.m. on Nov. 21, a fire broke out in a 7th floor apartment at the Muscatine Tower Apartments building on 6th Street.

MUSCATINE, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO