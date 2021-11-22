ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Cutting industry emissions — another reason Senate must pass Build Back Better Act

The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y7clx_0d3ztFkB00

Industrial sector companies produce a wide range of materials and products we use every day, from the concrete and steel used to build schools and hospitals to the aluminum and glass in our smart phones. They also account for 40 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions globally, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), and 23 percent of direct U.S. emissions (i.e., not including the emissions associated with the electricity used by industry). Between 2005 and 2019, total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions declined 12 percent but industrial emissions only fell by less than 1 percent.

Most climate policy discussions focus on replacing coal- and gas-fired power plants with clean electricity sources and replacing cars and trucks with electric vehicles — but to preserve a safe climate and address the pollution harming nearby communities, industry must also slash its emissions.

The impact of climate change is already falling most fiercely on disadvantaged communities: more severe storms, hurricanes, flooding and extreme heat create special issues for folks with fewer resources who cannot evacuate as easily, afford to rebuild or access medical care. The most aggressive climate goal of limiting global average temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius is essential to minimizing these trends. Dramatically reducing industrial emissions is necessary to meet that goal. Industrial facilities also emit pollutants that directly affect the health and safety of the surrounding neighborhoods, exacerbating asthma, allergies, contributing to heart disease and even early death. Decarbonizing these facilities can and must include driving these pollutants down too.

The UN climate conference in Glasgow, also known as COP26, helped bring the importance of industrial emissions into focus in several ways. First, 74 countries have now set net-zero emissions targets, including the United States, China and India. As countries devise long-term strategies to achieve these targets, it’s clear that they can’t ignore the industrial sector. In the nearer term, the Glasgow Climate Pact recognizes that to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, global carbon dioxide emissions need to be cut 45 percent by 2030. Although the largest share of these emissions cuts will likely come from the power sector, it will be very difficult to achieve this 2030 target unless all sectors contribute.

Second, outside the formal negotiations on the Glasgow Climate Pact, COP26 featured important initiatives aimed at kickstarting decarbonization of the industrial sector. The U.S.-led First Movers Coalition featured 25 founding member companies that pledged to support innovation needed to achieve net-zero targets by purchasing early supplies of near-zero emissions steel, cement, aluminum and chemicals, among other breakthroughs. Similarly, the Climate Group has launched buyers clubs committed to purchasing zero-carbon steel and concrete. Meanwhile a growing list of steel producers, including the world’s largest, have committed to going carbon-neutral by 2050, and the Portland Cement Association has published a roadmap to carbon-neutral concrete.

Turning these pledges into reality will take education, changes to industry standards, low-carbon product standards, procurement policies and financial incentives. Collaborations like the Industrial Innovation Initiative bring key industry actors together with conservation and environmental groups to agree on a set of policies that can help overcome these obstacles. The collaborative’s Blueprint has recommendations on policies to advance carbon management, low- and zero-carbon hydrogen, government procurement to build markets for lower-carbon technologies, electrification and energy efficiency. It also recommends new approaches to expand collaboration among industrial facilities, build markets for new innovations, as well as examine specific place-based needs to enable industrial decarbonization by midcentury.

Some of these recommendations are reflected in the U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law on Nov. 15. It includes $8 billion for hydrogen hubs along with programs to advance energy efficiency and deploy new decarbonization technologies. Further, the law provides $500 million for industrial emissions demonstration projects that test and validate emissions reducing technologies in the sector, including products such as cement, iron and steel. Other provisions in the new infrastructure law create programs to design, pilot and demonstrate approaches to put carbon captured from industrial facilities back in the ground permanently. Together, these provisions enable industrial producers to take advantage of the technologies available now and build a foundation for the future.

The Build Back Better Act, which cleared the House on Nov. 19, also includes essential provisions to address industrial emissions. The bill would extend and significantly enhance tax credits for carbon sequestration and create a new credit for the production of clean hydrogen. It also includes $4 billion for deploying advanced technologies that can accelerate emission reductions at industrial facilities. Further, it features provisions to support procurement of low-carbon products, including $3.25 billion for the General Service Administration to purchase lower-carbon products and services and funding to provide consistent carbon footprint analyses and labels for construction materials.

The investments in the Build Back Better Act, paired with the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, will set the nation on a path to achieving its 2030 emission reduction target, which depends on progress in the industrial sector. The result would make the world a safer, fairer and more prosperous place and improve the lives of millions of Americans, particularly in historically disadvantaged communities.

Of course, getting this bill through the House was just the first hurdle. Now the deal must be sealed with the U.S. Senate. The Senate must seize the narrow window of opportunity to do the right thing for the sake of the economy, and the health and well-being of all Americans. This is an opportunity the country can’t afford to miss.

Dan Lashof is the director of World Resources Institute, United States. Follow him on Twitter: @DLashof

Angela Anderson is the director of Industrial Innovation and Carbon Removal at World Resources Institute. Follow her on Twitter: @angelaus

This piece has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Caucasian households in U.S. emit most carbon despite greater energy efficiency

Residential energy use represents roughly one-fifth of annual greenhouse gas emissions in the United States. A team of researchers led by McGill University has used data from 60 million individual American households to look into how carbon emissions caused by household energy use vary by race and ethnicity across the country. Paradoxically, this first national level analysis found that even though energy-efficient homes are more often found in Caucasian neighborhoods, carbon emissions from these neighborhoods are higher than in African American neighborhoods.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
the-journal.com

No time to waste addressing the climate crisis – pass the Build Back Better Act

From the quiet of the backcountry, we have seen and experienced the climate changing. Larger wildfires, unpredictable flash floods, hotter heat waves, bigger storms and longer droughts have curtailed, canceled or seriously imperiled outdoor adventures of all types. To those of us in the outdoor industry, it is clear we have no more time to waste.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Energy Efficiency#Un#Iea
The Jewish Press

As Part of Infrastructure Bill, US Jewish Nonprofits Get Boost to Reduce Energy Consumption, Increase Building Efficiency

U.S. President Joe Biden held an outdoor ceremony at the White House on Monday to sign the hard-won Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, otherwise known as the infrastructure bill, joined by legislators and politicians from all over the United States who helped craft and promote the legislation. Nathan Diament, executive...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Montanan

Senate urges America to use more fossil fuels as energy prices soar

 Days after global leaders agreed for the first time to decrease coal usage and subsidies for fossil fuels, U.S. senators battled over rising gasoline prices and urged action on the high cost of energy—including by increasing production of coal, oil and gas. The Tuesday hearing, led by Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chairman Joe Manchin […] The post Senate urges America to use more fossil fuels as energy prices soar appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Which departments failed to meet Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal employees?

The Transportation Department and the Agency for International Development were the best at hitting vaccination targets, while the Agriculture Department was least efficient in carrying out the mandate, according to data from The Office of Management and Budget.“The Federal Government has achieved 96.5 per cent compliance,” stated the White House, “with 92 per cent of employees having received at least one Covid-19 vaccination dose” and branded it a successful implementation” of the programme.The Safer Federal Workforce Task Force said that workers were supposed to be completely vaccinated, and have two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or a single dose of...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
dallassun.com

Russia & Saudi Arabia respond to US oil move

OPEC and Russia are mulling a pause in the previously agreed on increase in oil production after Washington's announcement of the release of strategic crude reserves, media reports say. According to the Wall Street Journal, citing sources familiar with the talks, other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WSAV News 3

Fuel costs likely to drive up South Carolina electric bills

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Electric bills are likely to increase next year for South Carolina customers served by Dominion Energy or two units of Duke Energy. The increases are likely to come after state regulators review how much the power companies spent on coal and natural gas in 2021. South Carolina utilities estimate fuel costs […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KQED

California's Last Nuclear Plant Is Slated to Close by 2025. Why Some Scientists Worry That Could Be Bad News for Carbon Emissions

The massive 2,200-megawatt Diablo Canyon Power Plant, the last-standing nuclear power facility in California, is scheduled to fully shut down operations by 2025, ending the state's reliance on nuclear energy. Some energy experts, though, warn that shuttering the plant — a goal long sought by anti-nuclear advocates — could ultimately lead to a spike in the state’s greenhouse gas emissions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wri.org

STATEMENT: Build Back Better Act Passes the U.S. House of Representatives – Now Senate Must Act

WASHINGTON (November 19, 2021) – Today the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Build Back Better Act, which if enacted would result in unprecedented investments to tackle climate change and improve the social infrastructure of the United States. The legislation would invest billions of dollars to deploy clean energy, electrify transportation, build resilience to climate impacts, and decarbonize industry. The bill is now headed to the U.S. Senate for consideration.
CONGRESS & COURTS
hawaiinewsnow.com

State leaders, climate activists urge Congress to pass Build Back Better Act

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii lawmakers and environmental activists are pushing the U.S. House to pass President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act. The measure will provide significant investments to combat climate change and invest in the green jobs industry. Currently, more than 12,000 Hawaii residents are employed in the clean energy sector.
HONOLULU, HI
J.M. Lesinski

State of Emergency Declared in New York State

A shot of the 198 Highway in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. As news of the new omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to grow, New York state has officially responded. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul issued a state of emergency yesterday, with the projected length of the state of emergency to last until January 15, 2022.
The Independent

Dutch government ‘truly sorry’ for gender recognition law that required sterilisation for legal recognition

The Dutch government has given an official apology to transgender and intersex people affected by a law that forced them to undergo surgery and sterilisation in order to be officially recognised in their gender.Some 2,000 people are thought to have been impacted by the law, introduced in 1985 and in force until as recently as 2014, despite years of criticism from human rights groups and organisations including the United Nations and Council of Europe.Following legal action by more than a dozen individuals and organisations to demand an apology, the Dutch government moved to offer one last year – and to...
POLITICS
bigblueunbiased.com

Americans seek $2,000 surprise stimulus check after Thanksgiving

Many Americans are appealing to the US government on social media for a $2000 stimulus check after Thanksgiving. While arguing for the need for another stimulus package, the people pointed out that a majority of 35 million families are set to lose their Child Tax Credit cash in just three weeks.
BUSINESS
The Hill

The Hill

395K+
Followers
47K+
Post
288M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy