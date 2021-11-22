ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Belarus says it wants EU to take migrants

By Sarakshi Rai
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lz0hI_0d3zsYWD00

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Monday criticized the European Union for not taking in the 2,000 migrants stranded on the Poland-Belarus border amid high international tensions, according to Reuters.

“We must demand that the Germans take them,” Lukashenko said at a meeting with officials, claiming that the EU is not engaging with Belarus on the issue, according to The Associated Press.

He also alleged that German Chancellor Angela Merkel promised him that the EU would handle the migrant crisis when they spoke over the phone.

However, a German government spokesman refused Belarus's request and said that taking in 2,000 migrants is "not a solution that is acceptable to Germany or the EU," according to Reuters.

The West has accused Lukashenko's government of encouraging the migrants to cross over to the EU as a way of getting back at Europe for sanctions imposed following his disputed 2020 election. The EU previously also announced plans to broaden sanctions against Belarus amid the migrant crisis along the country’s border with Poland.

While Belarus has denied the accusation, Lukashenko recently told Belarusian press, "We need to get through to the Poles, to every Pole, and show them that we're not barbarians, that we don't want confrontation. We don't need it. Because we understand that if we go too far, war is unavoidable."

Poland has said it is protecting the border for all of Europe and has received support from the EU, NATO and the U.S, according to the AP.

Thousands of migrants, a majority of whom are from Iraq and Afghanistan, have been stranded at Belarus's border with Poland in hopes that they can make it into the EU.

They have faced freezing temperatures, and at least 13 have died at the border as Poland continues to block their entry, Reuters reported.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Person
Angela Merkel
AFP

Lithuanian villagers back tough line on Belarus migrants

From her green-painted homestead near the Belarusian border, Lithuanian pensioner Jadvyga Mackevic remembers the day she saw three migrants coming out of the forest and being detained. "I barely saw them through my window. The border patrol immediately caught them," the 80-year-old recalled. Officers have now placed razor wire along the bottom of her garden in the small village of Siliai in an area that is almost entirely surrounded by the border. While much of the migrant crisis has been focused on Poland's border with Belarus, fellow EU and NATO member Lithuania has also been faced with an unprecedented influx of migrants.
IMMIGRATION
Detroit News

Mud could help decide timing of any Russia move against Ukraine

Muddy terrain and the need for more troops on the ground make any large-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine unlikely until January at the earliest, military analysts in Moscow and the West say, creating a window of diplomacy to steer President Vladimir Putin away from a war. Those judgments come as...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Migrant Crisis#Eu#Belarusian#The European Union#Reuters#Germans#The Associated Press#Poles#Nato#Ap
AFP

On Ukraine frontline, soldiers vow 'worthy response' to Russia

Hands on his machinegun, a Ukrainian soldier scans the grey steppe towards the positions of pro-Russian separatists in his country's war-scarred east. Armed with a Kalashnikov rifle, another Ukrainian soldier takes part in a shooting exercise a few kilometres away from Zhura's position.
MILITARY
newyorkcitynews.net

US looking for war in Belarus Lukashenko

Washington is using the migrant crisis to stage a conflict with Belarus, the country's embattled leader Alexander Lukashenko has declared, in his latest tirade against the West, as the region's border humanitarian crisis drags on. Speaking as participant in a government meeting on Thursday, the veteran strongman alleged that the...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Iraq
AFP

Italy, France sign 'historic' treaty

France and Italy on Friday drew a line under recent tensions and signed a new treaty to formalise their relations, against the background of a European Union in flux. The treaty was signed just weeks before France takes over the rotating EU presidency in January, and at a time of change on the continent.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine president says coup plot uncovered as Russian tensions grow

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the country has uncovered a plot for an attempted coup that was due to take place as early as next week and involve people in Russia. Zelenskiy did not accuse the Russia government of playing a role in the coup attempt but warned of a wider threat of military escalation from Moscow, and said Ukraine would be prepared. The president did not give more details about the alleged coup, but said Ukrainian intelligence suspected the involvement of Russian citizens and Ukraine’s richest man, Rinat Akhmetov. “We have challenges not only from the Russian Federation and...
POLITICS
AFP

Annalena Baerbock to become Germany's first woman foreign minister

Green party co-leader Annalena Baerbock is to become Germany's first woman foreign minister, her party announced Thursday, as the country's incoming coalition government takes shape. The incoming government's coalition pact includes promises to spend heavily on climate protection and infrastructure while sticking to Germany's self-imposed debt limits.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

France, Britain spiral into crisis in wake of migrant deaths

CALAIS, France (AP) — The already fractious relationship between France and Britain spiralled further downward into anger and incomprehension Friday, with the two erstwhile European partners at loggerheads about how to stop migrants from embarking on dangerous crossings of the English Channel that killed at least 27 people in a sinking this week.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

After rocky few years, Italy, France cement ties with new treaty

France and Italy sought to move past recent tensions and signed a new treaty on Friday to formalise their relations, against the background of a European Union in flux. French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi put pen to paper in a ceremony full of pomp at Rome's Quirinale palace of President Sergio Mattarella. An aerial acrobatics display by both countries' air forces followed, trailing the colours of the Italian and French flags across a clear autumn sky over the capital. Later, Macron held a private audience with Pope Francis, against the backdrop of a child abuse scandal engulfing the Catholic Church in France.
POLITICS
AFP

Zelensky warns Ukraine 'entirely prepared' if Russia attacks

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that Russia was sending "very dangerous" signals with troop movements on the border, warning that his military was ready to push back any offensive.  Zelensky said Ukraine was ready to take on Russia if Moscow decides to move troops across the border.
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

395K+
Followers
47K+
Post
288M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy