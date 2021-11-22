ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball Writers’ Association of America releases 2022 HOF ballot featuring A-Rod, David Ortiz

By George Stockburger
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Baseball Writers’ Association of America on Monday released the 2022 National Baseball Hall Of Fame ballot featuring 30 candidates: 13 new and 17 returning.

Debuting on the BBWAA ballot in 2022 are Carl Crawford, Prince Fielder, Ryan Howard, Tim Lincecum, Justin Morneau, Joe Nathan, David Ortiz, Jonathan Papelbon, Jake Peavy, A.J. Pierzynski, Álex Rodríguez, Jimmy Rollins, and Mark Teixeira.

The seventeen former players are returning to the 2022 BBWAA ballot receiving at least five percent of the overall vote in 2021, but did not reach the necessary 75 percent needed for induction:

  • Curt Schilling – 71.1% (10th year)
  • Barry Bonds – 61.8% (10th year)
  • Roger Clemens – 61.6% (10th year)
  • Scott Rolen – 52.9% (5th year)
  • Omar Vizquel – 49.1% (5th year)
  • Billy Wagner – 46.4% (7th year)
  • Todd Helton – 44.9% (4th year)
  • Gary Sheffield – 40.6% (8th year)
  • Andruw Jones – 33.9% (5th year)
  • Jeff Kent – 32.4% (9th year)
  • Manny Ramírez – 28.2% (6th year)
  • Sammy Sosa – 17.0% (10th year)
  • Andy Pettitte – 13.7% (4th year)
  • Mark Buehrle – 11.0% (2nd year)
  • Torii Hunter – 9.5% (2nd year)
  • Bobby Abreu – 8.7% (3rd year)
  • Tim Hudson – 5.2% (2nd year)

Candidates remain on the BBWAA ballot for 10 years provided they are not elected and they are named on at least five percent of all ballots cast each year.

The ballot includes four controversial players who are on their 10th and final year on the ballot whose careers have been marred by either alleged use of performance-enhancing drugs or controversial social issues.

The careers of Ortiz and Rodriguez, who make their ballot debuts, have also been clouded by alleged PED use during their playing careers. Rodriguez’s 696 career home runs place him fourth on the all-time home run list, while Ortiz’s 541 are 17th all-time.

In 2009, Rodriguez admitted to using banned substances throughout his career, beginning with his time as a Texas Ranger. The three-time MVP winner also managed over 3,000 hits, 2,000 runs, 2,000 RBI, and 300 stolen bases.

Ortiz always denied ever using performance-enhancing drugs despite a New York Times’ 2009 report that he was included in baseball’s Mitchell Report for testing positive for PEDs in 2003.

On Jan. 25, the BBWAA will announce the results of its 2022 Hall of Fame vote live from Cooperstown on MLB Network. Any electees will be inducted during Hall of Fame Weekend on Sunday, July 24, at 1:30 p.m. on the grounds of the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown.

