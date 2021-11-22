ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bills Drop To 2nd Place In AFC East After Brutal Loss To Colts [PHOTOS]

By Dave Fields
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Buffalo Bills fell from the top spot of the AFC East after falling to the Indianapolis Colts at home on Sunday 41-15. The Bills find themselves in a very familiar spot they have been in over the past 25 years, looking up to see New England atop the AFC...

