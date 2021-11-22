ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

World Record For Longest Soul Train Line Broken In Harlem

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As part of Soul Train Awards weekend in Harlem, the BET team made an official attempt to break the world record for longest soul train line.

Hundreds of dancers of all ages lined up at Marcus Garvey Park to strut their stuff. Bernard Dove’s love for dance began in Harlem, at the Apollo Theater on stage with James Brown.

“I did like a half split and the people screamed and that was like, I taste blood,” the 81-year-old said, “and I said now I know this is what I want to do.”

Alongside original dancers on the iconic television shows were some who were not even alive during the era of Apollo and Soul Train. Parents brought their children, and the Brooklyn United marching band was teeming with excited young performers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gJlC4_0d3zrZMj00
(Photo: CBS2)

The 40+ Double Dutch Club was first in line for the Soul Train. A group of women over 40 from around the country, they channeled their inner child, with jump-roping skills on full display.

“Soul train is a part of our culture and a part of our history,” said group member Pamela Robinson, “so we had to be a part of it.”

Cheering everyone on was Angela Simmons, whose father Rev. Run performed both on Soul Train and at the Apollo.

“It’s just so crazy how it comes full circle,” Simmons said. “This is iconic. This is great.”

A Guinness World Record official was keeping a close eye on the dancers as well. They had to groove a full 40 feet down the line in pairs to add to the count.

The number to beat was 426. It was a close call, but with the help of the surrounding community, police officers and passersby, the world record was broken at Marcus Garvey Park with a total of 536 dancers. One thing was never in question, though. Everyone had a great time doing it.

The Soul Train Awards air next Sunday, Nov. 28 on BET.

Comments / 0

Related
NY1

Apollo Theater hosts 34th Soul Train Awards

It was a big night and weekend in New York City as The Soul Train Awards came to town for the very first time in its 34-year history. There was no place better to celebrate than at the world-famous Apollo Theater. Musician Fat Joe said holding the show at The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

How ‘Soul Train’ became the new Apollo for black artists

The Apollo has long been the ultimate destination for black artists. Early on, the iconic Harlem theater launched the careers of Billie Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald on its famous Amateur Night, while later becoming the home away from Detroit for Motown greats such as the Supremes and the Jackson 5.
APOLLO, PA
CBS New York

‘Soul Bus’ Delivers Surprises In Harlem Ahead Of Soul Train Awards Taping At Apollo Theater

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For the first time ever, the Soul Train Awards will be held at Harlem’s famed Apollo Theater, and to kick off the celebration, a “Soul Bus” is touring Harlem, Brooklyn and Queens. CBS2 followed the bus as it made stops along Frederick Douglass Boulevard and delivered a few surprises. One of the stops was Mikey Likes It Ice Cream, where fans got to spin a prize wheel for BET and Soul Train merchandise. “Being a minority-run business here in the community that we are, it was great that BET and Soul Train decided to come here and show some love to us,” shop owner Mikey Cole said. “You better pull up Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem, Sunday, the world’s largest soul train line,” rapper Peter Gunz said. In addition to the ice cream, there was music and, of course, love, peace and soul. The Soul Train Awards will tape Saturday, and CBS2 will be live from the red carpet at the famed Apollo Theater. You can watch the ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 28, at 8 p.m. on BET.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Essence

BET Soul Train Awards 2021| Celebs On The Red Carpet

Saturday night, celebrities brought the heat to Harlem for the 2021 Soul Train Awards. Held at the historic Apollo Theater in New York City, this year’s award show wasn’t just another ceremony, but a celebration of 50 years of Soul Train. Maxwell and Ashanti were the guests of honor, with the former being presented with the Legend Award and the latter the Lady of Soul Award. The two took the stage in addition to other performers including Lucky Daye, Ari Lennox, Leon Bridges, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak as Soul Sonic, and BET Amplified artists Elhae and Marzz.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
harlemworldmagazine.com

Jump For Joy In Celebrating 50 Years Of The Iconic Soul Train Legacy At Harlem’s Apollo

BET announced the 2021 “Soul Train Awards” will showcase an even bigger lineup of performances, special moments, and appearances, by some of the biggest stars. That’s right, the biggest stars in R&B, Gospel, Urban Adult Contemporary, and Soul. On the heels of her first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 Chart for her second studio LP, Still Over It, R&B singer-songwriter Summer Walker joins the exciting line-up of performers at this year’s awards.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Maxwell And Ashanti Reminisce On Career Milestones Ahead Of Being Honored At The 2021 Soul Train Awards

Maxwell and Ashanti will receive special honors at the 2021 Soul Train Awards, scheduled to air on BET Sunday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The neo-soul pioneer and early-aughts icon will receive the Legend Award and Lady of Soul Award respectively. In separate conversations with VIBE, both singers addressed their excitement and partial disbelief with the exact same affirmation, nearly word for word: “This is [really] happening.”  Gratitude is an integral part of greatness. And in the spirit of the recent holiday, Maxwell and Ashanti indeed have lots to be thankful for this year. As Billboard reported earlier this month. Maxwell recently struck...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Brown
Person
Angela Simmons
BET

2021 Soul Train Awards: 5 Songs That Remind Us Why We Love ‘Certified Soul’ Nominees The Isley Brothers

Not too many musical artists, let alone bands, can say they’ve had the opportunity to carry on successful careers spanning over nearly eight decades. Bragging rights such as that are left for legendary figures like The Isley Brothers, who’ve been creating hits across all genres including, soul, pop, and even rock and roll with their popular single “Twist and Shout.”
MUSIC
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harlem#Soul Train#Brooklyn#Guinness World Record#The Apollo Theater
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
editorials24.com

Thomas Wells dead at 46

FORMER X-Factor star Thomas Wells has died aged 46, his devastated family has announced. Wells’ shock death came earlier this month following an accident while working at his job at a tire manufacturing plant in Oklahoma, his wife of 17-years told TMZ. 1. Thomas Wells was 46. According to the...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Johannes And Sam Von Trapp Have A Problem With ‘The Sound Of Music’

Sam von Trapp—the grandson of Maria—and Johannes Von Trapp—the 10th and youngest child—voice their thoughts and issues with The Sound of Music. Johannes remembers being brought up in a quiet and strict home, but everything changed almost overnight when the 1959 Broadway production of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music hit the stage.
MOVIES
udiscovermusic.com

Summer Walker Set To Perform At 2021 Soul Train Awards

Fresh off earning her first No.1 album on the Billboard 200, R&B star Summer Walker has been announced as the latest performer at the 2021 Soul Train Awards, which tapes at the Apollo Theater in Harlem on Saturday and airs on November 28. Walker’s sophomore album, Still Over It, earned...
CELEBRITIES
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy