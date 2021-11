Beauty retailers are still holding out on revealing their biggest savings to expect on Black Friday, but we did some research to help you hone in on what you really want to splurge on this season. Here’s what we know so far: Sephora No preview deals have been made available, but Sephora currently has an up to 20% off sale in store and online using the code YAYHOLIDAY until November 15th for Beauty Insiders, VIB, and Rouge members–sign up is free and you’ll receive year-round access to sales, specials, gifts, and more. Shoppers looking for the perfect presents will...

MAKEUP ・ 4 DAYS AGO