Here’s your Thanksgiving forecast!

(WOWK) – Thanksgiving will feature temperatures that are below normal and a few light rain showers. But it’s not as bad or as good as it could be. Either way, the forecast calls for turkey naps too!

As the day starts, before you pump up the bird with stuffing, we’re looking at mostly cloudy skies and temperatures starting in the mid 30s. No rain showers are expected at this time.

As the day goes on, light showers start to move in around the lunch hour but they will be light! After that, the showers will take over much of the region. The cold front that passes through will cool us back down for the rest of the holiday season.







Temperatures will also be relatively nice for the day on Thursday but they will be below normal, for many of us.

By the time we get to Black Friday, we are expecting the temperatures to be much colder for the afternoon.

