ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Kenya restricts travel, services to those unvaccinated for COVID-19

By Megan Hadley
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lNJYg_0d3zrE4i00

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- In a new measure to slow the spread of COVID-19, health officials in Kenya will limit access to government services, hotels, restaurants, bars and other businesses for people who are unvaccinated.

The new rules start Dec. 21 to limit access to revenue, transportation, ports, immigration and education agencies. They will also limit access to hospitals, prisons, game parks as well as hotels, bars, restaurants and businesses, Health Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said in a press conference Sunday.

"Those who have been vaccinated will not risk their lives serving those who have refused to be vaccinated. The key reason why all of us need to be vaccinated is to ensure that we keep the economy going," he said.

Some 4.5% of the population in Kenya is vaccinated against COVID-19.

The country has reported 254,710 cases and 5,328 deaths.

Kagwe said the new rules would keep Kenyans safe from the virus during the holiday season.

Only people who have got both shots of the vaccines, including AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna or the single shot Janssen jab will have access to travel services.

Drivers and boda boda riders will be required to ask for proof of vaccines before permitting travel.

The announcement came as COVID-19 cases surge across the globe.

Germany is facing a "national emergency" with record coronavirus infections, while Austria will enter into a nation wide lockdown due to deaths and rising cases.

The two nations are contributing to Europe's 15% weekly surge in cases and 4% deaths -- the only continent to rise in both categories.

Health officials ensured Kenya would not go back to harsh restrictions, and Kagwe noted that teenagers would be getting the vaccine next week, which would help increase the vaccination rate.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

The CDC Says to Avoid These 2 Popular Destinations as of This Week

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult to plan certain things we once took for granted—especially when it comes to travel. And while falling case numbers have given health officials and experts some optimism about the days ahead, some areas are still struggling to get the virus under control. As a result, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now warning to avoid travel to two new places: the Netherlands and the Cayman Islands.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Services#Covid 19#Economy#Restaurants#Kenyans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
UPI News

Study: COVID-19 protection wanes after two doses of Pfizer vaccine

Protection can gradually fade after a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, which suggests that a booster shot might be necessary, researchers report. They analyzed data from more than 80,000 adults in Israel, average age 44, who had no previous evidence of infection and who had received a PCR test at least three weeks after their second shot of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.
INDUSTRY
WJAC TV

Austria imposes lockdown for those unvaccinated against COVID-19

Austria is beginning a mandatory lockdown Monday for all of its unvaccinated residents. Nobody over the age of 12 who hasn’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 is allowed to leave their houses -- except for a few limited reasons. There are spot checks around the country to make sure that nobody...
PUBLIC HEALTH
allears.net

NEWS: U.S. Restricting Travel From 8 Countries Due to New COVID-19 Strain

The strain, known as B.1.1.529 or the “Omicron” variant, was first detected in South Africa, and is now the cause for the latest wave of travel restrictions. These restrictions are out of “out of an abundance of caution given the WHO has now identified this as a ‘variant of concern’.” These travel restrictions go into effect on Monday.
TRAVEL
CNN

US announces travel restrictions over new Covid-19 variant

No cases of the new Omicron variant have yet been identified in the United States, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In a statement Friday, the CDC said any cases would be identified quickly through the nation's variant surveillance system. "We are working with other U.S....
TRAVEL
AZFamily

Biden restricts travel from 8 African countries starting Monday due to COVID-19 variant

(CNN) -- President Joe Biden announced Friday the US will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other countries starting Monday as a new coronavirus variant has emerged. Acting on advice from the nation's top infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Biden administration will restrict travel from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi.
U.S. POLITICS
houstonmirror.com

US officials discuss travel restrictions amid new COVID-19 variant concerns: Reports

Washington [US], November 27 (ANI/Sputnik): The Biden administration has been discussing the possibility of imposing travel restrictions on passengers from southern Africa amid concerns over a new coronavirus variant emerging in the region, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. White House officials are expected to discuss the matter with...
TRAVEL
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
220K+
Followers
45K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy