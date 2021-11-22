ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin holiday parade: 18 children hospitalized, some in critical condition; Victims in Waukesha also include grandmother dance troupe

By Will Katcher
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A joyful and celebratory holiday event became something far darker Sunday evening when an SUV plowed through the Waukesha Christmas Parade, hitting and injuring dozens of participants and killing at least five in the Milwaukee suburb. Children’s Wisconsin, a Milwaukee hospital, received 18 children with wounds varying from broken...

MassLive.com

Authorities investigating fatal incident on Route 6 in Seekonk

Massachusetts State Police detectives, Seekonk police officers and Bristol County prosecutors are investigating a fatality in Seekonk on Sunday morning. The Bristol County District Attorney’s office tweeted that authorities were on the scene after an incident at the intersection of Route 6 and School Street. WHDH reported that the undisclosed incident left a suspect dead.
