Sunday, Nov. 28 “One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga,” 8 p.m., CBS. Alzheimer’s disease has taken most of Bennett’s memories, but he retains songs perfectly. On his 95th birthday, he had what’s expected to be his final public concert. In Radio City Music Hall, his friend Lady Gaga did four potent jazz/pop songs, then brought him on. Backed by gifted musicians — his quartet, her quintet and an orchestra — both soared....

