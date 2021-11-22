ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TX

Williamson County Increases Mental Health Assistance

newsradioklbj.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople needing emergency assistance in Williamson County are now being offered a new option. Through a partnership between Emergency Services, the Sheriff’s Office, and Bluebonnet Trails Community Services, a qualified mental health provider on the county’s Emergency Communications floor is now available to assist with 911 callers experiencing mental health...

www.newsradioklbj.com

Comments / 0

