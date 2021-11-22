ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State police investigating after man killed in Russell Co. crash

By Murry Lee
WJHL
 6 days ago

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A 78-year-old man was killed in a crash in Russell County on Saturday, according to the Virginia State Police (VSP).

VSP: Hundreds of commercial vehicle violations cited in Southwest Va. during team-up with NC police

A release from VSP states that at 2:38 p.m. troopers were called to the crash on Route 645 about a mile south of Route 82.

VSP reports that a 2000 Ford Ranger pickup truck was pulling out of a private drive when it went across the road and down a hill. The truck hit a tree and flipped over, according to the release.

The release identified the driver as Jerry Rasnake, of Cleveland, Virginia. Rasnake was transported to the Russell County Medical Center, where he died due to his injuries.

25-year-old Tennessee man dies in Buchanan County car crash, police say

According to VSP, Rasnake was wearing his seatbelt when the crash occurred. As of Monday, the crash remains under investigation.

WJHL

UPDATE: Missing Sullivan County woman found safe

UPDATE: The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday night that Christine Smuniewski was found safe. Previous: SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office sought help from the public Thursday night in the search of a woman missing out of Sullivan County. According to a Facebook post from the office, Christine Smuniewski, 29, […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
