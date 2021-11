Fresh off the road with The Hives and Spoon, Nicole Atkins shares a new version of her song, "Mind Eraser," today. The shadowy noir song Rolling Stone called a "hazy dream," was co-written by My Morning Jacket's guitarist Carl Broemel. It comes from a milestone new album and full-length performance film called MEMPHIS ICE. The album arrives via Single Lock Records Friday, December 10 on limited-edition vinyl and at all DSPs and streaming services; pre-orders are available now. A reimagined companion project to last year’s acclaimed ITALIAN ICE, MEMPHIS ICE was recorded live and an official music video taken from the performance film is streaming now at YouTube.

