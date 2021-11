The full list of The Game Awards 2021 nominees have been revealed, with Deathloop leading the nomination race with representation across eight categories. The Game Awards are set to be held on Thursday, December 9 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, with the usual assortment of game reveals and performances to accompany the livestreamed ceremonies. The contenders for the headlining game of the year award include first-party games from Xbox, Sony, and Nintendo.

FIFA ・ 11 DAYS AGO