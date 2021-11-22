ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italy's Draghi, Russia's Putin discuss migrant crisis, Ukraine-statement

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EQHkV_0d3zp61j00

ROME, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone on Monday and discussed the migrant crisis at the Polish-Belarus border, energy prices and Ukraine, Draghi's office said.

The talks took place amid intensified concerns about tensions over Ukraine that Russia on Monday compared to the build-up to a 2008 war in which Russian forces crushed those of neighbouring Georgia. read more

Putin told Draghi that Ukraine was not fulfilling its obligations under the Minsk and Normandy settlement agreements, the Kremlin said in a statement.

"Of particular concern are provocative steps by the Ukrainian side to deliberately exacerbate the situation in Donbass, including the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk package of measures," Putin told Draghi, referring to a swathe of eastern Ukraine seized by Russia-backed separatists.

The United States and fellow NATO member Turkey have supplied Ukraine respectively with Javelin anti-tank missiles and attack drones, while Britain is supporting the Ukrainian navy.

Ukraine says it is upgrading its combat capabilities to defend itself against possible Russian aggression. The Kremlin accuses Ukraine of provocation, saying it was being supplied with a significant amount of arms, including high-tech weapons.

Putin also told Draghi that Russia stood ready to ensure a flawless supply of natural gas to Europe, including via the Nord Stream 2 project.

Last week, Germany temporarily halted the certification process for the new pipeline that will carry Russian gas into Europe, throwing up a new roadblock to the contentious project and driving up regional gas prices.

Reporting by Angelo Amante in Rome and Andrey Ostroukh in Moscow; Editing by Crispian Balmer and Bernadette Baum/Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
Fox News

A US-Russia war over Ukraine would be catastrophic

As a former Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) officer and specialist in Russian doctrine and strategy who participated in dozens of war games that simulated a U.S.-Russia conflict, I am gravely concerned about the high risk of Washington going to war over Ukraine. If you thought $2 trillion and 6,000 American...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russia starts full-scale production of its 'unstoppable' 6,670mph Zircon hypersonic missile as Moscow boasts it has capability to evade all Western defences

Russia today announced it has started serial production of its deadly 6,670 mph Zircon - or Tsirkon - hypersonic missile amid acute tensions with the West. The 'unstoppable' weapon is being rushed into manufacture even before the end of state trials, reported TASS. The go-ahead for full-scale production at a...
EUROPE
State
Georgia State
realcleardefense.com

T-84U: The Tank Ukraine Would Use in a War With Russia

The Ukrainian T-84U Main Battle Tank Does Not Have the Numbers: Russia may have as many as 1,000 tanks, armored personnel carriers, and self-propelled howitzers along the border with Ukraine, according to recent satellite imagery released this month. And that’s just the force located north of Ukraine. About 90,000 Russian troops are on the border too.
MILITARY
Person
Mario Draghi
Person
Vladimir Putin
Axios

Scoop: Germany urges Congress not to sanction Putin's pipeline

The German government has urged members of Congress not to sanction the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, arguing that doing so will "weaken" U.S. credibility and "ultimately damage transatlantic unity," according to documents obtained by Axios. Why it matters: At a time when roughly 100,000 Russian troops are massing at its...
U.S. POLITICS
Detroit News

Mud could help decide timing of any Russia move against Ukraine

Muddy terrain and the need for more troops on the ground make any large-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine unlikely until January at the earliest, military analysts in Moscow and the West say, creating a window of diplomacy to steer President Vladimir Putin away from a war. Those judgments come as...
POLITICS
Reuters

Lithuania says Belarus will keep testing West, urges NATO rethink

VILNIUS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Sunday that the NATO military alliance needed to adjust its stance towards Belarus, whose military, he said, was becoming more integrated with Russian armed forces. Nauseda told a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and European Commission...
POLITICS
#Ukraine#Italy#Migrant Crisis#Italian#Russian#Polish#Normandy#Kremlin#Ukrainian#Minsk#Nato#Javelin
New York Post

Biden 'concerned' over alleged pro-Russia coup plot in Ukraine, likely to call Putin

President Joe Biden said Friday that he’s concerned about an alleged pro-Russia coup plot in Ukraine and that he’s likely to call Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss allegations made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “I am concerned. Look, we support Ukraine’s territorial integrity. We support Ukraine’s ability to govern...
POLITICS
thedrive

Russian T-80 Tank With Improvised Anti-Drone Armor Reportedly Appears In Crimea

Russian armored units are apparently busy developing new countermeasures to drones and possibly top-attack missiles. Amid growing concerns about a potential new large-scale Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory, at least one Russian T-80 tank has apparently been sighted in occupied Crimea with a bizarre-looking ad hoc armor fit. Armor of this type has been increasingly appearing on Russian tanks as of late and appears to be primarily intended to defend them against attacks by loitering munitions and other armed unmanned aircraft. The solution, which is part of a wider trend of improved defenses for Russian tanks, may well have been inspired by the destruction wrought by drone-launched munitions during last year’s conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, although it may have at least some capacity to decrease the effectiveness of certain top-attack guided missiles, too.
MILITARY
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Place
Rome, IT
Reuters

Germany says working with U.S. on Nord Stream 2 deal

BERLIN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Germany said on Sunday it was continuing to work closely with the United States on implementing a deal on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea and carries gas from Russia to Germany. Germany’s foreign ministry said it continued to coordinate...
ECONOMY
Washington Post

What you need to know about tensions between Ukraine and Russia

The fault lines between Ukraine and Russia run deep. Western and Ukrainian officials have raised alarms about a Russian military buildup near Ukraine, where Russian-backed separatists have been fighting Ukraine’s Western-allied forces since 2014. The Russian moves have brought concern over the possibility of the conflict escalating or even a Russian invasion of Ukraine — accusations that Moscow rejects.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

