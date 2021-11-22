ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Strengths and Weaknesses of The RealReal

By Jeremy Bowman and Nicholas Rossolillo
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Qo3u_0d3znvA500

Focusing on the luxury resale market limits The RealReal's (NASDAQ:REAL) addressable market, but also gives it increased profit potential if it can tackle the market effectively.

In this episode of "Upgrade or Topgrade" recorded on Nov. 12, Millionacres editor Deidre Woollard and Fool contributors Jeremy Bowman and Nick Rossolillo discuss the details of The RealReal's business model and how it compares to some of its other resale peers.

Deidre Woollard: We've got a comment from Wawa who says, "Key to these resale companies is their authentication process. Posh gets bad reviews and customers sometimes receive a fake item." That is absolutely a problem and sometimes, that is not the seller's fault at all. One of the things that The RealReal and others have noticed is that people buy a fake item, they don't know they buy a fake item. It could be sold and they don't know. It goes on and on and there's a wide variety of quality when it comes to counterfeit. Some counterfeits are absolutely really, really well done and very hard to tell, and so there's things that the authenticators look for, the ways that two fabrics match up, the color of the thread that's used, the color of the metal in the hardware. Especially when you're looking at the handbags or shoes, there's all these little fiddly details that are part of the craftsmanship of a bag or any leather goods and why they cost so much money. That turns out to be really important for the companies that are reselling the high-end items.

It's less of a concern, I think, if you're talking about ThredUp or Depop because they tend to be at a different segment of the market. I think that's one thing, as we talk about The RealReal versus these others, is total addressable market. Because if you've got The RealReal, kind of smaller total addressable market. Other companies like a Depop or Poshmark much wider it seems to me. That's another thing that I think investors need to keep in mind with some of this. I want to read this comment from Yobeck that says, "Multiple players seem to be jockeying for what seems like a small segment of the fashion market. Am I missing something?" I don't think it's a small segment. I think it's going to be a massive segment. I don't know if either of you have thoughts on that.

Nicholas Rossolillo: Absolutely.

Jeremy Bowman: Go ahead, Nick.

Rossolillo: I absolutely agree with you, Deidre. It's pretty big. There are some other companies within e-commerce and retail where you could say the same thing, it's just luxury. But the price tag on these things, you don't need to sell a lot of items to generate a lot of sales. Obviously, the profit margins that go along with that, the name, The RealReal, could work that way too. It's a legit business. It's a big addressable market.

Woollard: Go ahead, please.

Jeremy Bowman: I was going to say, yes, I think The RealReal is giving up in addressable market. They are getting back in potential profit margin along the lines of what Nick was saying. You look at some of these luxury brands, they tend to have operating margins of 20 percent or higher. These are huge companies too. LVMH, Louis Vuitton, I think it's worth $400 billion. I think too with The RealReal, if they can expand globally, I think there's a sizable opportunity in front of them if they can get that execution there.

Nicholas Rossolillo: Just one other thing too, because I'm curious. This e-commerce-driven segment of the luxury market is interesting too. There's that company, Farfetch, that plays here, but not with used items like The RealReal does. But you can see the potential there. Farfetch blew up last year because suddenly, a lot of the shopping experience that used to be in person, that I want to touch it and feel it before I buy something if it's going to put me out a few thousand bucks suddenly had to move online. Now a lot of people are comfortable with that, so I think that could also be a potential game changer here for all these companies really.

Woollard: Well, I love that you mentioned Farfetch because they're actually working with ThredUp, which we'll talk about later, to do a donate program. That brings up something I think is really interesting. We'll talk about more when we talk about thredUp, but the idea of resale as a service. Now, The RealReal isn't doing as much of that because they are really focused on all brands. They're not really doing authentication as a service yet. But I do think that is a direction that they could go into if they wanted to. In terms of when I'm thinking about this stock compared to some of the others we'll talk about, pro, I think the authentication thing despite the lawsuit, I think that's a big advantage for them that they really dialed in that level of things. It's in their name, they're known for it. I think that's an advantage. I think that their packaging and shipping is a really great experience, I think, for the buyer. I think it looks more high-end than some of the others so I think that's an advantage. I think the merchandise, they're very careful about what they accept, so I think you've got that aspect of it, too. Those are some things that I love about the company.

Some of the things that I don't love as much is, we talked about smaller total adjustable market. The other thing is that dependence on supply. One of the things I mentioned in the earnings calls, they're buying from vendors at sometimes versus buying directly from consigners. They had to do that to supplement their supply when demand spiked back up again. That worries me a little bit. It makes me think that maybe they don't have the balance right and maybe they are not incentivizing appropriately. Are they too dependent on the stores? Is part of what happened during the last year, pandemic-driven people didn't want to go to the stores. Maybe they need to dial in their online consigning process better. I think it's really hard because they really rely on those concierge appointments where people are bringing items in where they can be assessed. I think there's potential for them to get smarter about how they do that virtually. I think they've been experimenting with some of the online, people showing the items and doing things that way, but I think that's a place where they have to go. The other thing is, I think they really need to dial in their structure for what they pay a little bit more. I think that's a concern for me. Any concerns from you guys?

Rossolillo: Yeah. For me as well. The first thing I saw was not just with The RealReal but all these companies, they have this complicated payout structure where it's [laughs] highly variable. The RealReal, I think, is like anywhere from 30% to 50% commission on the item that you're selling, so that's a big difference in commission structure.

Bowman: Yeah, I think having a straightforward commission is key in this market, especially with the luxury goods where you might be able to take that to another platform to avoid it. Seems like RealReal's charges pretty steep commissions. I think that Depop and Poshmark, for example, are pretty straightforward and more of a direct e-commerce resale site. I think in some ways, that might give them an advantage.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

This Is The RealReal's Value Proposition

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) is taking a unique approach to the luxury and resale markets, investing in authentication software and other tools so buyers know they're getting a real product and not a counterfeit. In this episode of "Upgrade or Topgrade" recorded on Nov. 12, Millionacres editor Deidre Woollard and Fool...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Stocks to Put on Your Watch List

Both companies have two appealing things I like to see: Flawless execution and share-price appreciation. DigitalOcean is seeing dominance in its niche market, pushing out even the biggest competitors. Atlassian is seeing immense success moving to the cloud. Plenty of high-growth tech stocks have been hit hard in 2021 despite...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

5 Stocks I Expect Will Make Me Wildly Rich by Retirement

Investing in innovative companies and being patient is the key to building serious wealth in the stock market. For more than a century, there's arguably been no better investment vehicle than the stock market. Though cryptocurrencies have had their time in the spotlight over the past couple of years, it's hard to overlook the stability of a greater than 11% average annual total return, including dividends paid, in the benchmark S&P 500 since 1980.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

The RealReal gains after Citron Research promotes, sees $30 in 12 months

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) rose 2.1% after Citron Research said the shares may breach $30 in the next year if not acquired by Ebay (NASDAQ:EBAY) first. "Credit card data for the month is on fire, no supply chain issues an, on the right side of ESG and fashion, Citron Research said in a tweet. "Luxury resale market globally is becoming a megatrend and $REAL is the clear leader."
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
NEWSBTC

Inverse Signals: Why Bitcoin Weakness Is Attributed To Dollar Strength

Bitcoin price is currently on the ropes, potentially about to lose support at around $56,000. But could the recent weakness in the cryptocurrency market be more a factor of a strong dollar?. TD Sequential Triggers Anti-Correlated Signals On BTCUSD, DXY. Weeks ago, we posed the question if or not the...
CURRENCIES
mobileworldlive.com

Xiaomi highlights overseas smartphone strength

Xiaomi posted revenue and profit growth in Q3, as it shrugged off shortages of key components to continue its smartphone momentum in overseas markets. In an earnings statement, Xiaomi recorded total revenue of CNY78 billion ($12.2 billion), up 8.2 per cent year-on-year, with operations outside of home market China generating CNY41 billion.
CELL PHONES
24/7 Wall St.

This Car Brand Has the Worst Dealers in America

Car sales began to explode this year, but there are many challenges — mostly lack of inventory due to a shortage of chips used in cars. Despite the challenges, satisfaction with the sales experience at the dealership is unchanged from last year, according to J.D. Power. Not all dealers perform well, however, and the brand […]
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realreal#Millionacres
The Motley Fool

Want a 219% Return? Buy This Growth Stock, Says Wall Street

The artificial intelligence industry is set to generate $360 billion annually by 2028. C3.ai has almost doubled its customer base each year since 2019. Over the long term, a 219% return projected by one analyst might even be conservative. Despite the broad stock market indexes like the S&P 500 and...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Warren Buffett Stock Is Down 75%: Time to Buy?

StoneCo's stock has plummeted due to the company's falling margins. Yet higher investments today could lead to a bigger growth opportunity tomorrow. Should Brazil's economy ever recover, StoneCo's stock could soar on a rebound, but risks remain today. Though StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was likely bought by one of Warren Buffett's younger...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Big Drop in Black Friday Retails Store Traffic Compared To 2019 As Many Shoppers Opt To Go Online

Preliminary data shows a drop of 28.3% in foot traffic at U.S. retails stores on Black Friday as compared to 2019 levels. What happened: Sensormatic Solutions found that the drop was even bigger for Thanksgiving Day, visits to brick-and-mortar stores plummeted by 90.4% compared to 2019. Retailers including Target Corp (NYSE: TGT), Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) and Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) chose to remain closed on the holiday.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
The Motley Fool

$300 a Month in These 3 Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire by Retirement

Brookfield Renewable should have the power to continue producing market-beating total returns. Crown Castle's connection to the data infrastructure megatrend positions it for continued growth. NextEra Energy's leadership in renewables bodes well for its future, especially as it adds new power sources. Thanks to the wonders of compound interest, it...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

5 Unstoppable Cryptos That Have Left Ethereum in the Dust

Ethereum has gained over 150,000% since it launched. But these cryptos have done a lot better this year. Ethereum was the first cryptocurrency with the all-important smart contract capability that powers decentralized finance and other applications. Many cryptocurrencies have performed better than Ethereum so far in 2021, including Solana, Cardano,...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Here's How Low Shiba Inu Could Fall

Shiba Inu has delivered historic gains in less than a year. Multiple factors, including the fear of missing out and Elon Musk's tweet have fueled life-altering gains for hodlers. History suggests SHIB tokens could plummet from their current level. You might not realize it, but Wall Street has delivered historically...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Red-Hot Growth Stocks That Just Went on Sale

PayPal stock is down over 40% from its high. Fiverr International will benefit from long-term trends, and its stock sell-off is overdone. Twitter still has underappreciated avenues to growth. Many growth-dependent stocks have seen significant pullbacks in a recent bout of market volatility. Tech stocks have been volatile across 2021's...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Leading Software-as-a-Service Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

Shopify provides a popular e-commerce platform. Procore's SaaS offerings are changing how the construction industry operates. Twilio helps businesses communicate with their customers. Software-as-a-service (SaaS) stocks can be quite lucrative investments. The business model is subscription-based, which keeps customers paying monthly fees. Because the software often becomes integral to the...
SOFTWARE
The Motley Fool

Where to Invest $1,000 Right Now

If you held a $1,000 position in Microsoft stock 10 years ago, your stake would be worth more than $17,000 based on the company's dividend-adjusted return. A $1,000 investment in Amazon held across the last decade would have yielded even better results and now be worth roughly $19,000. Time can be an investor's greatest advantage in the market, and even big-name companies that are already well-established can deliver explosive returns when given the chance to thrive.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

What Investors Need to Know About iBuying

You may have heard the term "iBuying" used when describing companies like Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)(NASDAQ:Z) and Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN), but do you know what it really means? If not, we've got you covered. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Nov. 9, real estate analyst Matt Argersinger breaks down the basics of iBuying investors need to know.
MLS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
140K+
Followers
69K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy