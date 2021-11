While the Thanksgiving turkey might be the centerpiece of the holiday table, the side dishes — like mashed potatoes, stuffing, and even green bean casserole — often fill guests' plates. According to a recent survey by Zippia, mashed potatoes are the most popular side dish on Thanksgiving, with nine states picking it as their favorite food. Whether you prepare your potatoes with copious amounts of butter or a smothering of gravy, there is one spud rule you need to follow on Thanksgiving to ensure that everyone is grateful for the bountiful feast. Beyond the cooking techniques and flavors, it really comes down to math.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO