aoe designs Chinese Cultural Hall with cross-shaped arch columns nestled in a bamboo forest

Our living space can really affect our moods, thoughts, and mindset! A happy and peaceful space means a happy and peaceful mind. Hence, it’s extremely important we create our homes in accordance with what sets our soul on fire! For me, my ideal home would be a cozy little place nestled in the woods. However, not all of us are lucky enough to live amongst nature, but we all would surely love to! Imagine yourself surrounded by lush greenery, in the midst of nature, miles away from all your urban worries – sounds like heaven to me. And this collection of architectural designs aspire to be that heaven for you! These are beautiful homes in forests that will not only calm and soothe you, but even heal you in a way. From a circular home inspired by a cut tree trunk to a lake house in the Swedish forest – these warm and wholesome spaces will hopefully capture your heart, the way they did mine!

