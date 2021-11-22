ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
aoe designs Chinese Cultural Hall with cross-shaped arch columns nestled in a bamboo forest

Cover picture for the articleBeijing-based architecture practice aoe has designed the Chinese Cultural Hall nestled in a bamboo forest of Chengdu, Sichuan, China. The Chinese Cultural Hall is located to the east of the Sino-Italian Cultural Exchange Center. It can be reached from the Sino-Italian Pavilion through the cultural corridor surrounded by bamboo...

