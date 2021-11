A bleeding disorder refers to a condition, in which normal clotting function of the blood is adversely affected. Generally, on the injury site, the blood starts to clot, in order to prevent major blood loss. However, in certain situations blood clotting is prevented that can result in the prolonged bleeding. Furthermore, bleeding disorder can cause abnormal bleeding on both inside and outside of the body. In some cases, the amount of blood lost can be significant, while in other cases, it can cause bleeding to follow under the skin or in brain.

