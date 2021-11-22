Orange County survey aims to find ways to build better ‘age-friendly’ livable communities

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County leaders said the population of residents aged 60 and over is growing at rapid rates.

Leaders said the county has more than 228,000 residents aged 60 and older.

Leaders are asking all residents, regardless of age, to take part in an online survey, aimed to find ways to build better “age-friendly” livable communities by weaving older adult programming into core services.

The county is teaming with AARP to gauge the feedback and create an action plan from the responses.

If you’re interested in taking the survey, click here.