John Schneider is hitting the road. The actor, best known as Bo Duke from the hit series "Dukes of Hazzard," is keeping busy this holiday season with two new films premiering on the same day. For starters, he’s rolling the dice with "Poker Run," where he served as writer, director and leading man. It’s a sequel to fan-favorite "Stand On It," a "Smokey and the Bandit" tribute that was released in 2020. The 61-year-old is also starring in the new Lifetime film "Christmas in Tune" alongside Reba McEntire where they find themselves sharing the stage.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO