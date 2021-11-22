Listen to YungManny’s “You Can’t Stop the Rain”: The Ones

Within the first few moments of “your clothes,” off dltzk’s debut album Frailty, a chugging guitar riff seems to melt down and remold as a synth. Under the hood of its frayed emo and shoegaze, Frailty is full of these small, shimmering details that reveal themselves like Easter eggs in a role-playing game. This is a vast, shapeshifting record that, like its predecessor Teen Week, redefines the parameters of “digicore” by pulling the young New Jersey producer and songwriter’s instincts into new territory. It’s guitar music created by a Skrillex and Porter Robinson obsessive, a snowscape of reds and oranges. Inside the more writerly songs, you can sense that producer-brain, the meticulous tinkerer aiming to smack your pleasure centers with critical hits. It’s easily some of the most ambitious work to have sprung from this nascent online scene to date.
Comments / 0