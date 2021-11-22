ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to YungManny’s “You Can’t Stop the Rain”: The Ones

 6 days ago
British soul group Loose Ends’ “You Can’t Stop the Rain” is a perennial sample: Shaq plugged it into multiple versions, Payroll Giovanni and Helluva used it, and Max B turned the chorus into “You can’t stop Byrdgang.” We can thank BMF, the latest series in the 50 Cent executive...

Pitchfork

Saweetie Shares New Song “Icy Chain”: Listen

Ahead of her Saturday Night Live debut tomorrow night, Saweetie has released the single “Icy Chain.” The track is produced by Dr. Luke, Rocco Did It Again!, and Lil Aaron. Find “Icy Chain” below. Dr. Luke, who remains in a legal battle with Kesha, produced Saweetie’s Doja Cat collaboration “Best...
Pitchfork

Watch Saba’s Video for New Song “Stop That”

Saba has shared another new song: Watch the video for “Stop That” below. Along with the track, the Chicago rapper has revealed that his next album, Few Good Things, is coming out on February 4. Saba produced “Stop That,” with co-production from Daoud and DaedaePivot. It follows his recent song...
Pitchfork

Listen to Clip’s “Calvin K”: The Ones

Clip refuses to waste her time on anyone who isn’t worth it. The New York City rapper’s dismissive delivery and monotone vocals fit neatly into her untouchable aesthetic. On “Calvin K,” she wants it to be known that she keeps a short leash: “If you act up, I’ll cut you off like that,” she raps over the song’s distorted drum’n’bass production. Her icy words cut through the beat’s organized chaos, making it clear that there’s a deadly seriousness to her promises to leave losers in the dust. She’s not playing around.
Pitchfork

Watch BTS and Coldplay Perform “My Universe” at AMAs 2021

BTS and Coldplay took the stage together at the 2021 American Music Awards this evening (November 21) for the inaugural live rendition of their joint single “My Universe.” The performance took place shortly before BTS won Favorite Pop Duo or Group. The group also won Artist of the Year. Check out the performance below.
Pitchfork

Listen to FKA twigs and Central Cee’s New Song “Measure of a Man”

As promised, FKA twigs and West London rapper Central Cee have shared their new song “Measure of a Man.” The track is featured in the new movie The King’s Man, and it is written by Jamie Hartman, producer John Hill, Amanda Ghost, Matthew Margeson, Dominic Lewis, Jane Goldman, and The King’s Man director Matthew Vaughn. Listen to FKA twigs and Central Cee’s new song, as well as a “Cinematic” version, below.
Pitchfork

“search party”

On their whirlwind February 2021 debut, Teen Week, dltzk combined bitcrushed vocals, EDM bombast, and elements of drum’n’bass into an angst-ridden portrait of growing pains. The 18-year-old digicore artist’s recent follow-up, Frailty, touches on similar themes but dials down the energy. Taking refuge in shoegaze, indietronica, and emo, it sounds more like an earlier generation of bedroom slowcore acts than, say, 100 gecs.
Pitchfork

Listen to The Cool Kids’ “All or Nothing” [ft. Larry June]

There’s no corner of rap that the Cool Kids haven’t attempted to remake in their own image. The duo of Illinois rapper Sir Michael Rocks and Michigan rapper-producer Chuck Inglish has played with genre conventions since their blog-era heyday and they’re still reconfiguring the board nearly 15 years later. On their latest single “All or Nothing,” they combine the blown-out bass and 808s of Memphis with California synths to create something hectic and fun, reminding fans old and new of how far they’ve come: “This a membership club and I’m the only one with it,” Inglish growls. Rocks and Inglish trade verses with guest Larry June, whose smooth monotone slots neatly between their respective voices and brings order to the chaos. After all these years, the Cool Kids are still finding ways to reinvent themselves.
Pitchfork

Backxwash Shares New Song With Dreamcrusher Called “Thumbs Down (Not I)”: Listen

Backxwash has shared a new song called “Thumbs Down (Not I),” with Dreamcrusher. It’s the 33rd entry in the 2021 Adult Swim Singles program. Check it out below. In July, Backxwash released I Lie Here Buried With My Rings and My Dresses, the follow-up to her Polaris Prize–winning 2020 LP God Has Nothing to Do With This Leave Him Out of It. The new LP featured contributions from Clipping and Sad13. Of the new single, Backxwash said in a statement:
Pitchfork

Frailty

Within the first few moments of “your clothes,” off dltzk’s debut album Frailty, a chugging guitar riff seems to melt down and remold as a synth. Under the hood of its frayed emo and shoegaze, Frailty is full of these small, shimmering details that reveal themselves like Easter eggs in a role-playing game. This is a vast, shapeshifting record that, like its predecessor Teen Week, redefines the parameters of “digicore” by pulling the young New Jersey producer and songwriter’s instincts into new territory. It’s guitar music created by a Skrillex and Porter Robinson obsessive, a snowscape of reds and oranges. Inside the more writerly songs, you can sense that producer-brain, the meticulous tinkerer aiming to smack your pleasure centers with critical hits. It’s easily some of the most ambitious work to have sprung from this nascent online scene to date.
Pitchfork

Father John Misty Shares Mysterious New Video: Watch

Father John Misty has posted a mysterious new video on Instagram. The black and white clip is soundtracked by what could possibly be new music. Take a look below. Father John Misty released his fourth studio album, God’s Favorite Customer, in June 2018. Since then, he’s shared the Anthem +3 EP, the live collection Off-Key in Hamburg, and the singles “To S.” and “To R.” He returned to the stage in September with a performance at Mill Valley, California’s Sound Summit, followed by October shows with Jonathan Wilson in Big Sur. (A pair of September shows with the Los Angeles Philharmonic were canceled.)
Pitchfork

Kavinsky Shares First New Song in 8 Years: Listen

Kavinsky, the French producer well known for his 2010 single “Nightcall,” is back with his first new track since 2013. The new song, titled “Renegade,” features vocals from Cautious Clay. Listen to “Renegade” and its instrumental below. Kavinsky worked on “Renegade” with Victor Le Masne and Justice’s Gaspard Augé at...
Pitchfork

Yendry and J Balvin Share Video for New Song “Instinto”: Watch

Yendry and J Balvin have come together for the new song “Instinto,” produced by Lexus & Keityn. The track’s music video, directed by José Emilio Sagaró, was filmed in New York. Watch below. “A man and a woman long for a lust-filled love outside of their respective mundane relationships,” Yendry...
Pitchfork

Dry Cleaning Perform “Scratchcard Lanyard” on Fallon: Watch

Dry Cleaning appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday (November 19), performing “Scratchcard Lanyard” from their most recent album New Long Leg. Watch it below. The band issued New Long Leg, their debut album, in April, following their 2019 EPs Sweet Princess and Boundary Road Snacks and...
Pitchfork

Kaytranada Remixes Normani’s “Wild Side”: Listen

Kaytranada has shared a new remix of Normani’s song “Wild Side.” Check it out below. “Wild Side” was originally released in July with a Cardi B verse and video appearance. In September, Normani performed the song at the MTV VMAs 2021, dancing with Teyana Taylor. The former Fifth Harmony singer released her first solo effort, “Motivation,” in 2019.
Pitchfork

5 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Julie Doiron, R.A.P. Ferreira, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Julie Doiron, R.A.P. Ferreira, Richard Dawson & Circle, Lord Jah-Monte Ogbon, and Defcee & Messiah Musik. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Pitchfork

6 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Adele, Ovlov, Ben LaMar Gay, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums and EPs from Adele, Ovlov, Ben LaMar Gay, Parris, Mandy, Indiana, and Dream Unending. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Pitchfork

“To Be Loved”

Even by Adele standards, the degree of vulnerability on “To Be Loved,” the penultimate track of her new album 30, is unmatched. Originally envisioned as a mature explication of her divorce to her son, “To Be Loved” is a song so gut-wrenching that even Adele can’t contend with it; she’s left the room when it’s been played, and she’s vowed to never perform it live.
Pitchfork

