Christoph Waltz Set To Star in The New Dark Comedy Series THE CONSULTANT For Amazon

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristoph Waltz is set to star in a new dark comedy series in development at Amazon Studios titled The Consultant. The series is based on Bentley Little’s 2015 novel of the same name and the story follows “a sinister relationship between boss and employee and looking at how far workers will...

geektyrant.com

