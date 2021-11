It is not a secret anymore that soon, two of the top smartphone chip makers are going to launch their new flagship SOCs for the next year. So far, what we were expecting was the MediaTek’s flagship to be called Dimensity 2000, whereas that from Qualcomm to be called Snapdragon 898. But, it looks like that is not the case! As per Ice Universe, a very reliable source, the final names of these two SOCs are different.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO