DES MOINES, Iowa — At Aveda Institute Des Moines, the passion for cosmetology is felt by every student. "I’ve wanted to be a stylist my entire life," said Erin Steinhart, who's preparing to graduate and find her first salon job. "More than once, I’ve cried with a guest in my chair. Talking to somebody and getting to know them, why they are the way they are. It changes your day."

DES MOINES, IA ・ 8 DAYS AGO